In this week's edition of Positively Montana, we're meeting more extraordinary people from across the state.

Watch the video here:

Positively Montana (August 3, 2025)

People are flocking to small towns to dig up dinosaurs — and some landowners are even finding dino bones in their own backyards!

We're also meeting people creating adaptive water sports equipment to get more people out on the water this summer — and a wheelchair-bound hot air balloon pilot soaring to new heights.

Montana showcases the very best of humanity each and every day, especially during times of need.

We'll introduce you to people who have come from near and far to help families recover from loss — offering support, even to strangers.