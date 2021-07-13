Watch
Positively Montana: July 11 (Full Episode)

Posted at 10:39 AM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 12:39:43-04

Welcome to Positively Montana! This 23-minute program features recent uplifting stories about Montana people.

In this episode, MTN brings you the stories of a pair of brothers who a preserving a piece of Yellowstone history, an MSU trumpet player finding joy in music while battling cancer, a Great Falls coach who goes above and beyond to help where he can, and more.

The focus of Positively Montana is to feature people doing good things; people trying to make a difference; and good things happening to people who need help.

For more Positively Montana features - or if you have a story suggestion - click here to visit our Positively Montana page.

