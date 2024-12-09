Preview: KRTV Day Of Giving (2024)

The annual KRTV "Day Of Giving" will be on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, from 6am until 6pm.

The event will be in the parking lot of both Albertsons stores in Great Falls: 2250 10th Avenue South, and 1414 Third Street NW.

People are encouraged to stop by and make donations of food, toys, and/or money to support Toys For Tots, the Great Falls Community Food Bank, and The Salvation Army. Representatives from all three agencies will be on hand to thank donors, and so will KRTV staff members.

Please donate only new, unwrapped toys; non-perishable food items; frozen turkeys; and monetary donations.

If you can't make it to the Day Of Giving but would still like to donate, please use the links below:

US Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots: The basic mission of the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas. The goal is to bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children. If you would like to donate, click here.

Great Falls Community Food Bank: We serve as a warehouse distribution center for more than 70 emergency food providers (501(c)3 charities) in and around Cascade County to alleviate that hunger. We are a vital organization that eases the burden on these vulnerable neighbors–giving them a chance to look for work, pay for vital meds instead of food, and/or study/learn on a full stomach. We stabilize lives and make a difference in North Central Montana. If you would like to donate, click here.

Great Falls Salvation Army: Our vision is to meet people at their point of need through Worship, Fellowship, Recreational and Social Service Programs. Here in Great Falls we offer a wide range of family social services including a client choice food pantry, clothing and household goods vouchers, emergency utility assistance, emergency rental assistance, emergency disaster services, after school programs at no cost for low-income elementary school children, youth center sports programs for youth and adults, and church ministries. If you would like to donate, click here.

