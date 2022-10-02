Pumpkins For A Cause celebrates 8th year with donation to Alliance For Youth

On Saturday, about 14 miles northwest of Vaughn, 23-year-old Jordan Schroeder alongside his dad Phil hosted their annual "Pumpkins for a Cause" event.

Within the first hour, more than 100 people picked out their own pumpkins.

Phil said over the years it's become increasingly popular: "It seems like each year has grown. Last year, we had about 700 people that participated."

Jordan's father Phil helps grow the pumpkins and says they have been able to keep going despite a couple obstacles along the way.

"There was some challenges initially because it was cold and dry. As the season went on, it remained dry, but we were very thankful for the water from the Greenfield Irrigation District and we were able to provide a lot of water to the pumpkins."

MTN News Phil Schroeder

Jordan, a Special Olympics athlete, started the annual event by giving out pumpkins several years ago, and then his parents worked with him to do it annually to help non-profit agencies in our community.

Non-profits that have been supported include Great Falls Rescue Mission, Peace Place, and Eagle Mount Great Falls.

This year, donations will go to Alliance For Youth in Great Falls. Phil said they chose them because of the support they provide for youth and adults in the area.

Alliance For Youth School Community Liaison Rhonda Moore said, "We're so thankful to Jordan and the Schroeder family. What they do for service for our community in Jordan's name. He's full of life and what it means to give. We're thankful that they chose Alliance For Youth. It's an emotional time to see what kind of hearts they have."

MTN News Rhonda Moore, Alliance For Youth

Alliance For Youth offers programs such as The Sober Life, Youth Resource Center, and Substance Abuse Prevention. Alliance For Youth will use the funds to strengthen some of these programs.

Moore said, "As a whole, it lifts us up and gives us an opportunity to share with the kids and adults who are attached to the kids. It is a blessing. It does give back and we are able to do so many different things this coming year."

If you want to support Jordan’s efforts and but weren't able to attend the event, you can make a donation with a check payable to Alliance For Youth in Great Falls with "Pumpkins for a Cause" in the memo and send them to:

3220 11th Avenue South, Great Falls, MT 59405

Online donations are also possible at the Alliance For Youth website; type in “Pumpkins for a Cause” in the "designation" block.



TRENDING ARTICLES

