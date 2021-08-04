Watch
Special Olympics Montana fundraiser underway at MacKenzie River Pizza

Posted at 4:16 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 18:20:39-04

GREAT FALLS — The annual effort by MacKenzie River Pizza in Great Falls to raise money for Special Olympics Montana looks a little different in 2021.

The restaurant at 500 River Drive South is donating $2 for every Guardian pizza sold during the month of August.

Normally, the restaurant raises money with its Tip A Cop event, where law enforcement officers and Special Olympics members greet tables and help out at the restaurant.

Because of fluctuating staffing and availability, however, the restaurant is raising money with the pizzas this year.

"This is something that we do for our community every year and we wanted to make it happen for them again. They always send 'Thank You' letters for us, they give us shoutouts also and it's just nice to see their faces smiling and happy at the end of the day,” said spokesperson Jewel Sangrey.

