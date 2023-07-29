In recent week, people driving along Ninth Street South have seen a young woman with a friendly face, waving and spreading good cheer, eliciting honks and people waving back at her.

That's Karsyn Dahlke, a recent graduate from C.M. Russell High School and a Special Olympics athlete.

Young woman spreads good cheer in Great Falls

She waves to passer-by in front of her mother’s insurance office, where she works.

A wage and a tasty lunch is all it takes to keep Karsyn happy day to day, but when it comes to her job, that honk and wave from drivers is everything.

Dahlke’s sign reads, “You are perfect,” a message that many of us need to hear on a daily basis.

She takes pride in her wall of medals for various Special Olympics events, including the 50- and 100-meter walk and Bocce.

But the one she is most proud of is making her community a brighter place.

