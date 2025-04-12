Recent Obituaries (April 12, 2025)

Obituaries are usually posted within 24 hours after we receive them from funeral homes. Click any photo below to read an obituary.
Recent Obituaries Posted On KRTV
Obituary: Derick Alexander HalladayBorn with a generous heart and an adventurous spirit, Derick lived in Michigan and Louisiana before making his home in Montana.
Obituary: Casey James SullivanCasey James Sullivan was born on February 26th, 1978, to Malinda Sullivan. Casey graduated from Great Falls High School in 1996.
Obituary: Patricia Ann (Armstrong) GiardOn March 19, 2025 the world lost a wonderful Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma, and recently Great-Great Grandma.
Obituary: Joseph Anthony ButlerJoseph Anthony Butler, aged 67, passed away from natural causes in Shelby, MT, on March 26, 2025. Joe was born on June 25,1957, at the old Columbus Hospital.
Obituary: Richard Paul QuinnRichard (Dick) Quinn was born in Great Falls, MT, to Donald and MaryAnn Quinn on August 15, 1954.
Obituary: Mark Allen MoberleyMark was born in Lewistown on October 21,1958 to Arod and Jacqueline Moberley.
Obituary: Evelyn HimmelbergEvelyn Himmelberg of Great Falls, Montana, was born on April 22, 1934, in Hazard, Kentucky.
Obituary: Philip Joseph EvePhilip Joseph Eve was born on March 1, 1935, in Belt, Montana, to Joseph W. and Lorena (Casper) Eve.
Obituary: Bonnie D GuthrieBonnie (Johnson) Guthrie was born to the parents of Warren and Pearl (Lingwall) Johnson on June 25th,1943 in Great Falls
Obituary: Doris Jean HodgesBorn on December 10, 1932, in Great Falls, Montana, Doris was the eldest daughter of George and Dorothy Nichols.
Obituary: Kathleen (Katie) Bernice SaundersKatie was born in Great Falls to Connie and Richard Golightly on September 29, 1946.
Obituary: Lorrayne Kathryn ZobrakLorrayne Kathryn Zobrak of Great Falls was born March 23, 1937, to Fred and Louise (Haug) Poier and raised in Osnabrock, ND.
Obituary: Kyle K. HipsleyKyle K. Hipsley, born in 1954, in Clarinda, Iowa, was raised in various states across the country, and spent a couple of years in Paraguay.
Obituary: Denise Karen HarmonDenise Harmon, a beloved mother, wife, and lifelong animal lover, was born on October 30, 1956, in Great Falls
Obituary: Linda Braddock BennettsLinda was born on October 27, 1949, to Ralph Braddock and Mildred Long (both deceased) in Belle Fourche, SD.
Obituary: Reina Marysol Guzman WhitfordBorn in Great Falls, Montana, on January 9, 1980, to Jose and Wanda Guzman, Reina was a beacon of love, laughter, and life.
Obituary: Judith (Judy) Mae JohnsonJudy was born on May 26th, 1948, to Einar Engebretson and Lorraine (Huddleston) Engebretson in Bagley, MN
Obituary: Josephine "Jo" Adella (Piasecka) DuffeyJo was born on September 16, 1922, in Long Island, New York, of Polish immigrant parents and raised in Pennsylvania
Obituary: Joe Yaeger McArthurA funeral liturgy will be held on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Obituary: Gene ShumakerLong-time Great Falls resident and business owner Gene Shumaker was born on May 12, 1936, in Glasgow.
Obituary: Marla Curry MeyersMarla Curry Meyers of Great Falls, Montana, was born on October 25, 1945, in Deadwood, South Dakota, to Marjorie Keith and Ralph Curry.
Obituary: Douglas Charles DobsonDouglas Charles Dobson aged 81, passed away on March 23, 2025. He was a beloved father, husband, grandparent and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Obituary: Joe SummersJoe was born on May 13, 1938, in MacGregor, Idaho, to Ben Summers and Nora Edith Haney and was raised in Council, Idaho
Obituary: Felicia Alma EricksonFelicia Alma Erickson was born on June 26th, 1928, in Great Falls, MT and passed away on March 26th, 2025, at 96 years old.
Obituary: Ann Louise BoettcherAnn Louise (Langfeldt) Boettcher, born on September 24, 1940, in Fargo, North Dakota, moved to Great Falls in 1944
Obituary: Phyllis J. Mortensen LakePhyllis was born to Arthur and Della Mortensen on January 14, 1940, in Duluth, Minnesota.
Obituary: Kathleen (Kathy) Ann EmersonA Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 1:00 PM, at the Fairfield Community Hall
Obituary: William (Bill) Forest StrattonBorn on November 10, 1955, in Great Falls, Montana, he was the third of four children of the late Forest and Viola (Luthens) Stratton.
Obituary: Kathleen Ann McCormick BertschKathleen Ann McCormick Bertsch was born on June 21,1949, in Shelby, Montana.
Obituary: James A. NelsonJim was a beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, whose presence touched the lives of all who knew him.
Obituary: Daniel James BennettDaniel James Bennett, born in Red Wing, MN on December 27, 1946, peacefully passed away on March 20, 2025
Obituary: Jeffrey D. "Jeff" RichardsJeffrey D. “Jeff” Richards of Great Falls was born on March 26, 1958, to Daniel and Glenna Richards.
Obituary: Nancy Ellen SwanNancy Ellen Swan “Chukie” was born on November 4th, 1960, and passed away on March 22nd, 2025.
Obituary: Kenneth David BrandtKenneth David Brandt was born on August 5, 1934, in Lewistown, Montana.
Obituary: Kenneth LeRoy AllenRoy was born on October 15, 1940 in Provo Utah to Kenneth H Allen and Afton Hitchcock Allen.
Obituary: Margery Annette SchlerethMargery Annette Schlereth, born on January 17, 1946, Margery was a graduate of Great Falls High School.
Obituary: Connie Maguire HangenBorn December 14, 1949, Connie was the second of four girls born to Betty (Liesenfeld) and Kevin Maguire.
Obituary: Thomas Watson CoteThomas Watson Cote, age 76, passed away quietly in Great Falls, Montana, while surrounded by his loving wife and six of his children.
Obituary: Raymond Ozuna DuranOriginally from California, Raymond embraced the beauty of life in places like Alaska and Montana, where he found joy in the open frontier.
Obituary: Sandra J KlasnerSandra was born on December 22, 1943 to James and Nellie (Millet) Lindsay. She graduated from Centerville High School in 1962.