Recent Obituaries (April 25, 2025)

Recent Obituaries Posted On KRTV
-
Obituary: Erma L. BledsoeErma Lou was born in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania on May 18, 1954, to Robert and Marjorie “Marge” (née Williams) Oswald.
Obituary: Bruce Elliott TrustyBruce was born on December 29, 1964 in Great Falls, Montana to Charles and Kay Trusty. He was the first born of twin sons, arriving twelve minutes before his brother Brian.
Obituary: Patricia "Pat" Ann PontetPatricia Pontet, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and woman of unwavering faith, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones.
Obituary: Chuck LorenzChuck enjoyed the outdoors fishing, camping, and hunting, and his highlight was getting a moose at age 86.
Obituary: Mary Ellen LarsonMary was born on February 24, 1952, in Choteau, MT, the first set of twins to John and Isabell (Morano) McLaughlin.
Obituary: Alan Hansen HallAlan Hansen Hall of Black Eagle was born on January 18, 1957, in Provo, Utah, to Edward Alma Hall and Phyllis Kay Hansen
Obituary: Michael James WieckMichael James “Mike” Wieck was born on August 16, 1957, at Columbus Hospital in Great Falls, Montana, to Charles Paul Wieck and Virginia Hovious Wieck
Obituary: Shannon ThormahlenShannon Thormahlen was born on May 29,1960 in Phoenix, Arizona to Charles William Graves and Roslyn Eleanor Stinson Graves
Obituary: Joyce Eddards MaxwellJoyce Eddards Maxwell peacefully passed away on April 21, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana.
Obituary: Bonnie RyffelBonnie Ryffel was born September 16, 1927 in Great Falls to Bill and Mae Schock of Highwood
Obituary: Darlene Bettylou LandesDarlene Bettylou Landes of Great Falls was born on December 17, 1932, to Earl and Neila (Shepherd) Smith in Williston, North Dakota
Obituary: Anna Marie RosteckAnna Marie Rosteck of Great Falls was born June 10, 1980, to Robert and Betty Joan (Norling) Rosteck
-
Obituary: Darlene Yvonne JurichDarlene Yvonne Jurich (Peklewsky) was born in Great Falls, MT on August 4, 1935, to Ralph and Carmen (Thelen) Peklewsky.
Obituary: James "Tex" HarmonBorn to Robert Harmon and Mary Virginia Holmes in Amarillo, Texas on February 28, 1954, Jim lived a life defined by hard work and good humor.
Obituary: Harry B. MitchellHarry B. Mitchell of Great Falls was born on January 5, 1933, to Fergus G. and Harriet O. Mitchell.
Obituary: David Mark RossDavid was born on December 2nd, 1965, in Germany and spent a significant part of his life moving around before establishing a life for himself in Great Falls
Obituary: Michelle Ann (Olsen) CornelsonBorn November 25, 1958, to Richard (Dick) and Norma (Blossom) Olsen, Michelle joined 3 adoring big brothers.
Obituary: Conrad James RoweBorn July 19, 1947, in Great Falls, MT, to Clarence and Jean (Conrad) Rowe, Conrad grew up on a cattle ranch outside Cascade, MT.
Obituary: Kathleen Beth CunninghamKathleen Beth Cunningham of Great Falls was born in Baltimore, Maryland on January 31, 1959, the youngest of four daughters of the late Charles Dawson and Mary Antoinette Snyder
Obituary: George Edward Murphy JrGeorge Edward Murphy Jr of Great Fallswas born on March 22, 1955, in the Panama Canal Zone to George Sr and Willie (Woodruff) Murphy
Obituary: Gary LundeenGary Lundeen passed away on April 15, 2025. “Go have fun.” “Don't worry about me.” That's the last thing he said to me, his only child.
Obituary: Jacquelyn "Sue" Clark-JonesJacquelyn Sue Clark-Jones was born October 22, 1953, in Dallas, Texas to Jack and Carlene (Patterson) Colquitt.
Obituary: Mervin Leroy Sadler, Jr.Mervin Leroy Sadler Jr. was born in Miles City, MT to Mervin Leroy Sadler Sr. and Marcia Grace Edwards on April 8, 1965.
Obituary: Nancy Jane SackettNancy Jane Sackett was born at St. Joseph's Hospital in Lewistown on March 8, 1957 to John Wallace Sackett Sr. and Lucy Rose Skaggs Sackett
-
Obituary: Susan Elizabeth Muñoz AtkinsonSusan “Sue” Muñoz Atkinson of Great Falls was born in Redlands, California on March 2, 1957, to Mary-Wynne Atkinson and Bernardo Muñoz.
Obituary: Todd Ronald SchlerethA proud graduate of Great Falls High School, Todd was known around town for his iconic big orange truck and orange Mustang.
Obituary: Shirley Laverne (Neiffer) StenderShirley was born August 27, 1936, in Miles City to Adolph and Hilda (Ketterling) Neiffer
Obituary: Terrence Lee SchottTerrence Lee Schott passed away at his home in Simms, MT on April 10, 2025. He was the second of four children born to David and Roberta Schott.
Obituary: Gary Eugene DodgeThe third of six children, Gary was born on October 17, 2000, in Conrad, MT, to Jared and Joanie (McCracken) Dodge
Obituary: John Raymond PoythressBorn in San Antonio, Texas on November 6, 1958, John and his family moved to Great Falls, MT at the age or 3 where he grew up
Obituary: Roberta Ann SalterainRoberta Ann Salterain was born on March 26, 1944, and passed away on April 9, 2025, entering her heavenly home.
Obituary: Donald Leslie “Donnie” HeideDonald Leslie “Donnie” Heide, age 78, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2025, in Helena, Montana
Obituary: Jeffrey H. KnutsonJeffrey H. Knutson (a.k.a. Jeff Boy R D), aged 55, was born on November 23, 1969, in Dallas, Texas to Harold and Janet Knutson.
Obituary: Renae Lyn (Burgess) LinnRenae Lyn Burgess was born to Mack Emett and Norma Jean Burgess on April 24, 1959, in Great Falls, Montana
Obituary: Derick Alexander HalladayBorn with a generous heart and an adventurous spirit, Derick lived in Michigan and Louisiana before making his home in Montana.
Obituary: Casey James SullivanCasey James Sullivan was born on February 26th, 1978, to Malinda Sullivan. Casey graduated from Great Falls High School in 1996.
-
Obituary: Patricia Ann (Armstrong) GiardOn March 19, 2025 the world lost a wonderful Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma, and recently Great-Great Grandma.
Obituary: Joseph Anthony ButlerJoseph Anthony Butler, aged 67, passed away from natural causes in Shelby, MT, on March 26, 2025. Joe was born on June 25,1957, at the old Columbus Hospital.
Obituary: Richard Paul QuinnRichard (Dick) Quinn was born in Great Falls, MT, to Donald and MaryAnn Quinn on August 15, 1954.
Obituary: Mark Allen MoberleyMark was born in Lewistown on October 21,1958 to Arod and Jacqueline Moberley.