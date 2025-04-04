Recent Obituaries (April 4, 2025)

Obituaries are usually posted within 24 hours after we receive them from funeral homes. Click any photo below to read an obituary.
Obituary: Lorrayne Kathryn ZobrakLorrayne Kathryn Zobrak of Great Falls was born March 23, 1937, to Fred and Louise (Haug) Poier and raised in Osnabrock, ND.
Obituary: Kyle K. HipsleyKyle K. Hipsley, born in 1954, in Clarinda, Iowa, was raised in various states across the country, and spent a couple of years in Paraguay.
Obituary: Denise Karen HarmonDenise Harmon, a beloved mother, wife, and lifelong animal lover, was born on October 30, 1956, in Great Falls
Obituary: Linda Braddock BennettsLinda was born on October 27, 1949, to Ralph Braddock and Mildred Long (both deceased) in Belle Fourche, SD.
Obituary: Reina Marysol Guzman WhitfordBorn in Great Falls, Montana, on January 9, 1980, to Jose and Wanda Guzman, Reina was a beacon of love, laughter, and life.
Obituary: Judith (Judy) Mae JohnsonJudy was born on May 26th, 1948, to Einar Engebretson and Lorraine (Huddleston) Engebretson in Bagley, MN
Obituary: Josephine "Jo" Adella (Piasecka) DuffeyJo was born on September 16, 1922, in Long Island, New York, of Polish immigrant parents and raised in Pennsylvania
Obituary: Joe Yaeger McArthurA funeral liturgy will be held on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Obituary: Gene ShumakerLong-time Great Falls resident and business owner Gene Shumaker was born on May 12, 1936, in Glasgow.
Obituary: Marla Curry MeyersMarla Curry Meyers of Great Falls, Montana, was born on October 25, 1945, in Deadwood, South Dakota, to Marjorie Keith and Ralph Curry.
Obituary: Douglas Charles DobsonDouglas Charles Dobson aged 81, passed away on March 23, 2025. He was a beloved father, husband, grandparent and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Obituary: Joe SummersJoe was born on May 13, 1938, in MacGregor, Idaho, to Ben Summers and Nora Edith Haney and was raised in Council, Idaho
Obituary: Felicia Alma EricksonFelicia Alma Erickson was born on June 26th, 1928, in Great Falls, MT and passed away on March 26th, 2025, at 96 years old.
Obituary: Ann Louise BoettcherAnn Louise (Langfeldt) Boettcher, born on September 24, 1940, in Fargo, North Dakota, moved to Great Falls in 1944
Obituary: Phyllis J. Mortensen LakePhyllis was born to Arthur and Della Mortensen on January 14, 1940, in Duluth, Minnesota.
Obituary: Kathleen (Kathy) Ann EmersonA Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 1:00 PM, at the Fairfield Community Hall
Obituary: William (Bill) Forest StrattonBorn on November 10, 1955, in Great Falls, Montana, he was the third of four children of the late Forest and Viola (Luthens) Stratton.
Obituary: Kathleen Ann McCormick BertschKathleen Ann McCormick Bertsch was born on June 21,1949, in Shelby, Montana.
Obituary: James A. NelsonJim was a beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, whose presence touched the lives of all who knew him.
Obituary: Daniel James BennettDaniel James Bennett, born in Red Wing, MN on December 27, 1946, peacefully passed away on March 20, 2025
Obituary: Jeffrey D. "Jeff" RichardsJeffrey D. “Jeff” Richards of Great Falls was born on March 26, 1958, to Daniel and Glenna Richards.
Obituary: Nancy Ellen SwanNancy Ellen Swan “Chukie” was born on November 4th, 1960, and passed away on March 22nd, 2025.
Obituary: Kenneth David BrandtKenneth David Brandt was born on August 5, 1934, in Lewistown, Montana.
Obituary: Kenneth LeRoy AllenRoy was born on October 15, 1940 in Provo Utah to Kenneth H Allen and Afton Hitchcock Allen.
Obituary: Margery Annette SchlerethMargery Annette Schlereth, born on January 17, 1946, Margery was a graduate of Great Falls High School.
Obituary: Connie Maguire HangenBorn December 14, 1949, Connie was the second of four girls born to Betty (Liesenfeld) and Kevin Maguire.
Obituary: Thomas Watson CoteThomas Watson Cote, age 76, passed away quietly in Great Falls, Montana, while surrounded by his loving wife and six of his children.
Obituary: Raymond Ozuna DuranOriginally from California, Raymond embraced the beauty of life in places like Alaska and Montana, where he found joy in the open frontier.
Obituary: Sandra J KlasnerSandra was born on December 22, 1943 to James and Nellie (Millet) Lindsay. She graduated from Centerville High School in 1962.
Obituary: Gail Edna (Conolly) GranotGail Edna (Conolly) Granot of Lewistown was born November 28, 1952, to Donald and June (Marinoff) Conolly
Obituary: Linda Lee CareyLinda Lee Carey, passed away on March 16, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana at the age of 78.
Obituary: Patricia Ann BimlerPatricia Ann Bimler passed away on March 3, 2025 in Panama City, Panama after a sudden illness.
Obituary: Margaret "Peggy" (Henman) KvislenPeggy was born in Tulare, California on August 8, 1937. She was raised in Billings, MT
Obituary: Lane HinderagerLane Hinderager was born October 8, 2002, in Great Falls, MT, to Ty Hinderager and Stephani (Aronson) Johnson.
Obituary: Karlene JoAnn BernKarlene Brant Bern of Great Falls was born in Coos Bay (then Marshfield) Oregon on November 18, 1939, to parents Arthur and Edith Brant.
Obituary: James BlossomJames Oliver Blossom born June 3, 1945, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 79
Obituary: Nancy Jo GleasonNancy was born on September 16, 1948, in McKees Rocks, PA to parents, Jon Richard Martonik and Olga Malanchuck
Obituary: Marietta Ann (Kuehl) BentonOn the evening of Wednesday March 12th, 2025, Marietta Benton, loving mother, grandmother, wife, and friend to many, left this world.
Obituary: Margaret "Marge" Mary MeierMargaret “Marge” Mary Meier was born at the family home on December 4, 1928, in Traill County, North Dakota to Victor John and Otilda (Ethen) von Ruden
Obituary: Melvin L. BlantonMelvin L. Blanton, aged 76, passed away on March 14, 2025, at Park Place Health Care Center in Great Falls, Montana.