Recent Obituaries (February 7, 2025)

Obituaries are usually posted within 24 hours after we receive them from funeral homes. Click any photo below to read an obituary.
Recent Obituaries Posted On KRTV
-
Obituary: Christine Ann AleksinskiChristine Ann Aleksinski was born on April 4, 1950, in Great Falls, Montana to Frank and Barbara (Basiewiecz) Aleksinski.
Obituary: Georges de GiorgioGeorges Rudolphe Barbaro de Giorgio, one of the last true great explorers of the 20th century, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2025
Obituary: Richard Lee ShrevesRichard Lee (Dick) Shreves of Helena was born on February 17, 1945 in Tacoma, Washington to Dorothy Disch and Richard Lewis Shreves
Obituary: James Albert BeckerJames Albert Becker was born at home on October 5, 1938, in Carlos, Minnesota, to Albert and Isabelle Becker.
Obituary: Carol Marie Salway-HendersonCarol Marie Salway-Henderson was born November 3, 1955, in Browning to Sullivan Hameline and Hildegard “Tiny” Henriksen.
Obituary: David Bruce HallDave was born in Great Falls, MT on November 30, 1945, five minutes before his twin brother, Dick Hall.
Obituary: Michael R. 'Miki' RichardsonMichael R. Richardson, affectionately known by many as “Miki,” was born in Great Falls, MT on March 19, 1961 to Michael P. and Gayle Bordeleau Richardson.
Obituary: Julie Cossman-TinsenJulie “Jewels” Cossman-Tinsen was born on April 17, 1957, in Washington, DC, to Robert and Rose (Cassetori) Cossman
Obituary: Richard KlaissIt is with great sadness that the son and daughter of Richard Klaiss announce his unexpected passing on January 13, 2025.
Obituary: Altha "Lee" Leoan MattinglyAltha Leoan “Lee” Mattingly was born to Alfred L. Manning and Arabelle Tyler Manning on January 12, 1930 in Minden, Louisiana.
Obituary: Violet Wiseman Morgan EdwardsViolet Wiseman Morgan Edwards, 91, passed away December 5, 2024 surrounded by her family.
Obituary: Kim Denise StinerKim Denise Stiner was born on September 21, 1956, in Alameda, California, to Dale and Colleen Pikaart
-
Obituary: Roger P. MontesantoRoger P. Montesanto Sr. was born on January 23rd, 1969, in Westminster, California, to John and Nellie Lang.
Obituary: Richard George HurdRichard George Hurd, loving husband, father, and grandfather, was born on March 8, 1951, to Donald and Catherine Hurd in Salem, Oregon
Obituary: Kelsey Hope KincadeKelsey Hope Kincade was born in Great Falls on October 11, 1990, to Thomas and Debbie Kincade.
Obituary: Donna M. (Kolsrud) PetersonDonna was born on January 10, 1937, in Great Falls, MT, to John A. and Ethel E. (Lambert) Kolsrud.
Obituary: Donald R. PetersonDonald R. Peterson, age 92, was born on May 3, 1932, in Great Falls, MT, to Harry J. Peterson, Sr. and Helen M. (Maki) Peterson.
Obituary: Pamela Ann (Beron) WedumOur sweet Mama, Wife, Gramma, Friend and Sister, Pamela Ann Beron Wedum was born on July 18, 1953 to Raymond and Lois Beron.
Obituary: Sylvia Faye (Henderson) KriedemanSylvia Faye “Sissy” Kriedeman was born on November 6, 1949, in Great Falls, MT to Harold and Clara (LaMere) Henderson
Obituary: Kevin Richard EllertsonKevin Richard Ellertson was born on August 21, 1974, in Anaconda and was raised in Shelby, MT.
Obituary: Barbara "Barb" Joann WilsonBarbara J. “Barb” Wilson passed away on January 25, 2025. Barbara was born on May 18,1932, to George and Vera Spomer.
Obituary: Michael Kent KnuthMichael Kent Knuth, a typical adventurous, meat and potato Montana man has passed away on January 11th 2025 at 74 years old
Obituary: David "Dave" VisteDavid “Dave” Alfred Viste was born on June 19, 1937, in Wheaton, Minnesota as the only child of Alfred and Elsie Viste
Obituary: Roneld William EustanceRoneld William Eustance was born on June 18, 1934, in Great Falls, Montana to William and Lilliayn Eustance.
-
Obituary: Bonnie M. PaciniBonnie was born to Jesse and Esther Allen McDonald in Fort Benton, Montana on April 26, 1927.
Obituary: Michael "Mike" FarnsworthMichael “Mike” Farnsworth was born on December 12, 1945, to Edgar and Della Farnsworth.
Obituary: Brian Leslie MeeBorn on March 6, 1958, in Great Falls, Montana, Brian’s life was marked by kindness, faith and a profound impact on everyone he met.
Obituary: Catherine Marie DrostCatherine Marie Drost was born to Mary Ann Burkstrand, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Great Falls
Obituary: Phyllis Lillian (Parks) WightPhyllis Lillian (Parks) Wight was born on July 7, 1934, in Lewistown, Montana.
Obituary: Sunday Mae FlattSunday was born on August 12th, 1956, to Clark Fontaine and Bonnie in Butte, Montana.
Obituary: Nadine Phyllis (Schoemer) CarlsonNadine Phyllis Schoemer Carlson was born in Oakland, CA, on August 26, 1945, to Wilbur and Elizabeth (Betty) Schoemer.
Obituary: Gary StuartGary was born in Havre, Montana, on November 21, 1947. He eventually settled in Great Falls, where he met the love of his life, Linda.
Obituary: Lois Ann (Metzel) ServiceLois Ann (Metzel) Service was born on March 29, 1940, to Herschel William Metzel and Leta Wanda (Sinclair) Metzel in Fairfield, MT
Obituary: Roger GettelRoger Gettel was born on April 4, 1961, to Dolores and Arnie Gettel and grew up on the family farm
Obituary: Hugh John WilkinsHugh John Wilkins was born on January 31, 1938, in Great Falls, Montana to Hugh and Ann (Pepos) Wilkins.
Obituary: Fredlin FieldBorn on August 27, 1953, Fred was one of the four children of Raymond and Erminie (Oberlander) Field in Malta, MT.
-
Obituary: Robert "Jay" Herman, Jr.On February 22, 1943, Robert “Jay” Herman, Jr. was born to Robert and Evelyn (Rufsvold) Herman in Sioux Falls, SD.
Obituary: Hubert Harris KelloggHubert H. Kellogg of Great Falls was born on January 12, 1932, in Coeur d’Alene, ID to Hubert O. and Alda (Beals) Kellogg
Obituary: Reva Inez ChappellReva Inez Chappell, aged 94, passed away on January 8, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana. Reva was born in Campton, Kentucky on May 1, 1930, to Preston and Chloe Hobbs.
Obituary: Loretta Mary WintersLoretta Mary Winters was born on December 18, 1935, in Columbus, Montana to Bernard C. Visser and Jennie T. Visser