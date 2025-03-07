Recent Obituaries (March 7, 2025)

Obituaries are usually posted within 24 hours after we receive them from funeral homes. Click any photo below to read an obituary.
Obituary: Ronald Keith ShipleyRonald K. Shipley was born on February 10, 1941, in Sturgis, South Dakota, to Leslie and Meverette (Bekken) Shipley
Obituary: Patricia Ann KonenPatricia Ann Konen of Great Falls, Montana, was born to Sam and Florence Eisner, on December 25, 1942 in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Obituary: Manjeet Kaur MuharManjeet Kaur Muhar, beloved daughter of Satpal Singh Muhar and Gursharan Kaur Muhar, was born in Rupowali, Gurdaspur, Punjab, India.
Obituary: Jennifer Ann "Jen" Gentry RogersJennifer Ann “Jen” Gentry Rogers was born on January 2, 1976, in Ottumwa, Iowa, to Peg and Bob Gentry.
Obituary: Jon Louis WilliamsJon Louis Williams of Great Falls was born on February 13, 1956, in Superior, Wisconsin to William and Willa Williams.
Obituary: Jamie Sue BettsJamie Sue Betts of Great Falls was born in Shelby, MT on October 4, 1959, to Archie and Lucy McLean.
Obituary: Annette KittlesonAnnette M Kittleson Died March 3rd, 2025, at home in Sand Coulee MT from the evil ravenous cancer after a long fight.
Obituary: Robert E. "Bob" DurocherRobert E. “Bob” Durocher of Vaughn was born on May 13, 1943, in Malta, MT to Roland and Dorthy (Chase) Durocher.
Obituary: Stanley "Stan" SmovirStan the Man cast his last line on March 2, 2025. He was born on May 31,1941, in Great Falls to John and Mary Smovir
Obituary: John St. GermainJohn St.Germain was born September 1, 1926 and passed away March 1st 2025 surrounded by so much love.
Obituary: Denny HeppDenny Hepp on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the age of 70. Denny was born in Great Falls, Montana, on May 5, 1954, and lived there throughout his life.
Obituary: Darrel Lynn CookDarrel Lynn Cook, 87, of Great Falls, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. Darrel was born February 7, 1938, in Chinook, Montana
Obituary: Gregory Robert GonserGregory Robert Gonser, 46, was born in Great Falls on April 24, 1978, to John and Linda Gonser.
Obituary: Barbara Linda JaramilloBarb, daughter of John and Frances Jaramillo, was born in Great Falls, MT, on January 14th, 1945.
Obituary: Barbara "Barb" Jean RappBarbara “Barb” Jean Rapp of Great Falls was born on April 24, 1951, in Great Falls, to Rex and Jeanine Manuel of Fairfield, Montana.
Obituary: Sonja Jeanne EvensonJeanne, as she preferred to go by, was the greatest gift her parent’s Glen and LaVerne Pugh of Mclean, Texas ever received; at least that’s what she said.
Obituary: Lyle Anthony PinsonneaultLyle A. Pinsonneault was born on August 2, 1942 in Great Falls, MT to Edgar P. (Ted) and Helen (Lehman) Pinsonneault
Obituary: Roger R. HillRoger R. Hill, aged 76, of Black Eagle, MT died of natural causes in Great Falls, MT in the early morning on Monday, February 24, 2025
Obituary: Onnolee Maureen MurrayOnnolee Maureen (Kellegher) Murray was born on July 21, 1938, in Anaconda, MT, to Elizabeth and Patrick Kellegher.
Obituary: David J. MatskoDavid J. Matsko was born on June 27, 1941, to Emery and Anna Matsko.
Obituary: Kathleen F. HauerKathleen F. Hauer, 78, passed away on January 13th, 2025 due to dementia at Peace Hospice.
Obituary: Debra KercherIn loving memory of Debra J. Kercher, born January 30th, 1963, to February 12th, 2025, Debra, a shimmering star with the heart of gold
Obituary: Scotty ShigleyScotty Zean Shigley was born February 23, 1950, in Great Falls, Montana.
Obituary: Barbara "Barb" Jean TowneBarbara “Barb” J. Towne of Great Falls was born on April 6, 1956, in Helena, Montana
Obituary: Ernest James SomppiErnest James Somppi was born on May 5, 1949, in Fort Benton, Montana to Ernest and Evelyn Somppi.
Obituary: Gary SmokeGary Smoke was born on September 9, 1947 in Arlington, Washington to Harley and Evelyn Smoke.
Obituary: John E. WaltariJohn E. (Jack) Waltari Jr. was born to John E. Sr. And Edith Draker Waltari on September 7, 1934, in Great Falls
Obituary: Patti EskewPatti Eskew was born in Power, MT to Robert Grossman and Patricia Martin.
Obituary: George GerasimouGeorge Gerasimou was born December 11, 1933 on the small Greek island of Nissyros.
Obituary: Karen Ann (Newman) CorriganKaren Ann (Newman) Corrigan was born in Terry, Montana on November 2, 1948, to Norvald “Bud” and Jessie Newman
Obituary: Helen Louise MearsHelen Louise (Ryan) Mears of Great Falls was born on March 15, 1930, in Roundup, Montana
Obituary: Jean Francis Hancock ProudJean Francis Hancock Proud came from solid Midwestern stock. She exemplified the values of her mother and father throughout her entire life.
Obituary: August "Gus" Wayne HerfordAugust “Gus” Wayne Herford of Great Falls was born on November 2, 1937, to Gus and Alobee (Smith) Herford in Conroe, Texas.
Obituary: Eugene Lewis RoyEugene ‘Gene’ Roy of Great Falls was born November 6, 1933 to Francis Peter Roy and Caroline Josephine Roy in Glasgow, Montana.
Obituary: Claude E. BronecClaude E. Bronec was born to Francis and Ellen (née Ames) in Fort Benton on August 28, 1960.
Obituary: Jade Michael LaBoucaneJade Michael LaBoucane was born on September 11, 1991, at Montana Deaconess Medical Center in Great Falls to Bobby LaBoucane and Janet Steiger.
Obituary: Annalee (Shelbe) ElliotAnnalee (Shelbe) Elliott, better known as Ann, was born on May 29, 1939, to Jim and Anne Sheble in Valier, MT.
Obituary: Leighton "Wes" John Westereng JrLeighton “Wes” John Westereng of Great Falls was born on September 8, 1935, to Leighton Sr and Margaret (Rudsenske) Westereng in Morris, Minnesota.
Obituary: Tanya Lee WoodTanya Lee Wood was born on December 25th, 1973, in Spokane, Washington, to Thomas Buttolph and Victoria Houle Buttolph.
Obituary: Barbara Joanne MeekBarbara Joanne Meek of Great Falls was born February 2, 1933 in Lewistown to Arthur Daugherty and Mary Norton.