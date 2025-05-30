Recent Obituaries (May 30, 2025)

Obituaries are usually posted within 24 hours after we receive them from funeral homes. Click any photo below to read an obituary.
Recent Obituaries Posted On KRTV
Obituary: Robert HermanceRobert "Bob" Hermance, 67, passed on March 29, 2025. Bob was born in Ronan, MT on July 2, 1957 to Arthur G. Hermance and Pauline D. DeWitt Hermance.
Obituary: Loren Alan JohnsonLoren Johnson of Great Falls was born on October 13th, 1939, in the tiny town of Brocket, North Dakota
Obituary: Randy Ray Miller Sr.Randy was born on October 29, 1956, in Shelby, Montana to Kenneth and Alice (Lehnerz) Miller
Obituary: Joseph Allen BaumgardnerJoseph “Bummy” Allen Baumgardner of Great Falls, MT passed away on May 21st, 2025, in Great Falls, MT at the age of 81
Obituary: Helen K. CarlisleHelen was born on December 3, 1945, to Lloyd and Etna Wells in White Hall, Illinois.
Obituary: Harold "Bud" Nicholls, Jr.Harold “Bud” Nicholls, Jr, was born on March 11, 1940, to Lorraine and Harold Nicholls, Sr. in Huntington, WV.
Obituary: Edward Alan HavensEdward was born in Toms River, NJ on October 1, 1936, to parents Virgil and Teresa Havens.
Obituary: Valerie Louise Anne DobbsValerie Louise Anne (Barbe) Dobbs passed away unexpectedly from heart complications on May 4, 2025.
Obituary: Diana Lee (VanDenBos) FrankDiana was Born 3/23/42 in Coburg, OR. When she was 5, the family moved to Pocatello ID, then at 14 the family moved to Great Falls, MT
Obituary: Samuel Grover Atkins Jr.amuel “Sam” Atkins of Great Falls was born to Samuel and Gina (Fields) Atkins on April 25th, 1936
Obituary: Bonnie MessmanBonnie Messman was born on August 25, 1932, in Fargo, ND.
Obituary: Robert Lesley LanderTo know Bob was to experience genuine generosity. He gave without asking, helped without hesitation, and loved fiercely.
Obituary: Terry Lee WisemanTerry Lee Wiseman passed away in Great Fall on May 19th, 2025. He was born to James Wiseman and Dorothy Tiggleman on January 25th, 1949, in Grand Rapids, MI.
Obituary: Donna Hunter DoughtyDonna was born in Plentywood, Montana, but grew up in Culbertson with her two younger sisters.
Obituary: David Allan NelsonDavid “Dave” Allan Nelson was born in Great Falls on April 8th, 1973, to Dale Nelson and Dana Cleo Ward Ranes
Obituary: Harvey Bernard Forrest, Jr.Harvey Bernard Forrest Jr., passed away in Peace Hospice on May 18, 2025, at 5:10 p.m. He was born on December 17,1958 in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Obituary: Scott Fredrick SpenceScott Frederick Spence (Scotty) was born to Doug Spence and Tracy Spence on April 6, 1998
Obituary: Gordon Lee BechardGordon was born on March 6, 1943, in Great Falls to Marjorie (Volk) and Gordon Bechard.
Obituary: Joanne Georgia (Ronning) OlsonJoanne Georgia (Ronning) Olson was born on August 13, 1940, in Salt Lake City, Utah
Obituary: Clyde “Skip” RossRaised by his mother, Ida Stovall Ross, and his father, Robert Ross, he lived in Fort Benton until his death on May 21, 2025
Obituary: Waden George FultzBorn on June 24, 1949, George lived a life marked by compassion, purpose, and joy.
Obituary: Helen (Buen) LarsonHelen (Buen) Larson, aged 91, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2025. She was born on November 2, 1933, on the family farm near Veblen, South Dakota
Obituary: Susan “Sue” Buckingham EvansSue Evans was born in White Sulphur Springs, Montana on May 17, 1939.
Obituary: Robert Everett NebelRobert Everett Nebel was born in Neihart, Montana on July 12, 1922, the fourth of 11 siblings born to Clara (James) Nebel and Curtis Phillip Nebel.
Obituary: Starla Michelle LarsonStarla Michelle (Moss) Larson was born February 22, 1978, in Great Falls, Montana to Brian Ed Moss and Stella Mae Anderson.
Obituary: Delynda Beston-OehmckeDelynda, affectionately known as "D" and "Pork Chop," was born on October 3, 1971, in Great Falls, Montana.
Obituary: William Lee StewartWilliam worked in the restaurant industry for 25 years as a line cook. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hiking, hunting, and camping.
Obituary: Sheila Ann HessBorn on January 14, 1958, in Great Falls to Donald Hensley Sr. and Delores Zeurcher (Norris), Sheila was raised in the community she always held close to her heart.
Obituary: Arthur "Art" LarsonArt was born on July 9th, 1934 in Terry, MT to parents Martin and Louella (Corban) Larson.
Obituary: Charlene Joyce (Goettel) LesterCharlene was born on January 6, 1930, in Great Falls, Montana, to Cora Ann (Marcure) Goettel and Bertrand "Bert" Arthur Goettel.
Obituary: Kathleen Ann LacunzaKathleen Ann Lacunza passed away suddenly on May 10, 2025. She was known for her sense of humor and her steady presence in the lives of her family.
Obituary: Emil Robert "Bobby" CollinsEmil Robert “Bobby” Collins was born on March 24, 1943, in Great Falls, Montana
Obituary: Lori Jean (Rendel) WollanLori Jean (Rendel) Wollan was born in Paw Paw, Michigan on May 5, 1966
Obituary: Brian M. ElliottBrian M. Elliott, owner of Faught’s Blackfeet Trading Post in Browning for over 60 years, has passed away after a short battle with Leukemia.
Obituary: Robert "Bob" Edwin GraysonBorn on February 19, 1941, in Plentywood, Montana, Bob lived a life marked by kindness, humility, and creative generosity.
Obituary: James Brycen DeeseJames Brycen Deese was delivered at 39 weeks, weighing 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Though his arrival was unexpected, he was deeply loved and longed for from the very beginning
Shane Thomas JosephShane Thomas Joseph of Great Falls, 52 years old, passed away on Friday, May 9, 2025.
Obituary: Dennis Roy WillitsDennis Roy Willits was born in Great Falls to Russell and Eleanor (Hegland) Willits.
Obituary: Carmen Clair ZimmermanCarmen Clair Zimmerman, 79, of Great Falls, MT passed away at her home on February 17, 2025.
Obituary: Samuel Clayton AdkinsBorn to parents Everett and Gladys (Blackburn) Adkins on June 27th, 1958, in Everett, WA, grew up in Granite Falls WA