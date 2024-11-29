Recent Obituaries (November 29, 2024)

Obituaries are usually posted within 24 hours after we receive them from Great Falls funeral homes. Click any photo below to read an obituary.
Recent Obituaries Posted On KRTV
Obituary: Christine Florence "Loppy" OppeltChristine Florence "Loppy" Oppelt passed away surrounded by family and friends, on November 23, 2024. She was born December 20,1951 at the Fort Belknap hospital.
Obituary: Leslie "Craig" Plummer LemireLeslie “Craig” Plummer Lemire joined her husband, Danny Lemire, in eternity on November 23, 2024.
John "Jack" Roy O’LoughlinJack was born on May 28, 1944, in Great Falls, Montana, to Roy James O’Loughlin and Josephine H. Kimmet.
Obituary: Dean K. SchulerDean was born on April 4, 1959, in Great Falls, Montana, to Dick and Mary Schuler.
Obituary: Laura Milledge GanzLaurie was the first of Tom & Deloris Clark’s six children, born on November 4, 1950
Obituary: Teresa "Teri" Catherine LeeseBorn in Murray, Utah on April 17, 1965, Teresa was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes at age eight.
Obituary: Nancy Jean SchlechtNancy Jean Schlecht passed away in her hometown of Great Falls, MT on November 23rd, 2024, at the age of 61.
Obituary: Robert B. FlickRobert B. Flick passed away on November 19, 2024, in Great Falls. He was born on June 16, 1942, to Lucile Bartoch and Robert E. Flick in Dutton, MT.
Obituary: Donna Mae WalravenShe was born September 23, 1939, in Lewistown, Montana, to Martha Bakshas LaFountain and Albert LaFountain.
Obituary: Stephanie PaulStephanie was born on August 31, 1959, in Great Falls, Montana to Lloyd Paul and JoElyn Ball
Obituary: Douglas Claude LaubachHe was a farmer, physics teacher, and member of the Great Falls Museum of Railroad History.
Obituary: Margie Jean ArgabrightMargie Jean Argabright, 94, passed away peacefully at her home in Great Falls, Montana, on September 29, 2024.
Obituary: Colleen Kay HeintzmanBorn on January 26, 1953, in Great Falls, MT; Colleen was one of the four children of Irvin “Jim” and Patricia (Lench) Heintzman.
Obituary: Diane Marie RickettsDiane was born in Great Falls, Montana, on January 7, 1971 to Dennis Barta and Helen Nelson.
Obituary: Donna (Rytz) CadyDonna was born in Great Falls, Montana March 6, 1941 to Mickey and Zelma Rytz.
Obituary: Ankarb "Ann" Kongthong O'BrienAnn was born in Bangkok, Thailand on March 26, 1947, to In and Ping Kongthong.
Obituary: Linda Marie CooleyLinda M. Cooley, 74, of Great Falls was was born on April 23, 1950; she passed away on October 23, 2024.
Obituary: Edward J. Moran IIEdward was born on May 31, 1951, in Sacramento, California, and spent his final years as a cherished resident of Great Falls
Obituary: Thomas Harrison "Tom" CrawfordThomas Harrison “Tom” Crawford, a beloved father, son, and friend, passed away on the night of October 31 to November 1, 2024, at the age of 70.
Obituary: Shirley Tippetts SandShirley and her identical twin sister Sharon, were born on May 25, 1939 in Great Falls, Montana
Obituary: Frank Louis BallFrank was the first child born to John E. Ball and Lois M. (Weber) Ball on January 27, 1941, in Great Falls, MT.
Obituary: Barbara Joyce (Parfinski) KalafatOn June 20th, 1940, Barbara was born to Walter and Rachel Parfinski of Niagara Falls, NY.
Obituary: Irene Helen (Gremaux) BuckBorn on August 15, 1931, in Lewistown, MT, Irene grew up surrounded by the love of her parents, Lena and Falconer
Obituary: B. Frank BushellB. Frank Bushell was born on October 5, 1942, in Thompson Falls, Montana
Obituary: Lois Joan (Nelson) LeachLois was born on February 3, 1926, in Willmar, MN and moved to Great Falls with her parents and 5 sisters in 1929.
Obituary: Berta Mae (Stuker) RanieriBerta (Berti) was born on March 12,1932 at home to John and Sophie Stuker by Zurich, MT.
Obituary: Vicki FlanaganVicki Flanagan, 67, of Fort Shaw, Montana, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2024, surrounded by her loving husband, Dan, and family.
Obituary: Ryan Michael MearsRyan Michael Mears, aged 63, of Monarch, Montana, passed away on November 9, 2024.
Obituary: Edgar "Eddie" MaessnerBorn on February 4, 1958, in Great Falls, to Edwin and Norma (King) Maessner, Eddie grew up in Great Falls
Obituary: Karl A. Fiske, Jr.Karl A. Fiske, Jr. was born on February 20, 1947, in Williston, ND to Karl A. Fiske, Sr. and June Fiske.
Obituary: Margery Jane (Carpenter) KuhnMargery Jane (Carpenter) Kuhn (Gma) was born on June 14, 1939, in Greeley, Colorado to Okly and Mildred Carpenter.
Obituary: Margaret Mabel Julie Ellis SwisherMargaret Ellis Swisher born July 6, 1939 to Sidney Ellis and Edith (Murton) Ellis in Norwich, England.
Obituary: Geraldine Marie (Ehlman) UeckerGerry was born on November 13, 1932, in Anaconda, Montana and was the 7th of 7 children born to James and Mary Keenan Ehlman.
Obituary: Dallas Louis DeCellesDallas was born in Hays, Montana to Matthew and Doris (Doney) DeCelles on January 4, 1956.
Obituary: William David KitchenWilliam “Bill” D. Kitchen passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2024. Bill was born on September 27, 1940 in Erie, PA.
Obituary: John Michael WalshJohn “John Boy” Michael Walsh, 61, a longtime resident of Great Falls, passed away unexpectedly in his home October 27, 2024
Obituary: Gerald "Jerry" Ray LinseGerald Ray Linse aka "Jerry" or "Linse" was born November 11, 1953 to Lyle Frederick Linse and Joanne Olivette Currie Linse.
Obituary: Rita Nellie PattersonRita was born on August 22, 1935, in Great Falls, Montana, to Francis and Catherine Reidy
Obituary: Gary Cyril LowryBorn on December 15th, 1935 in Spokane, Washington to Cyril and Verda Lowry, Gary was the oldest of 10 children.
Obituary: Judy BistodeauShe was born on May 18, 1940, in Great Falls, MT to parents, Fred and Beverly Couch.