Recent Obituaries (October 22, 2024)

Obituary: Curtis Bruce GreenfieldCurtis Bruce Greenfield passed away on October 16, 2024, surrounded by loved ones at Peace Hospice House.
Obituary: Scott N. LukkasonScott was born April 25, 1956, to Joe and Dai Lukkason in Great Falls.
Obituary: Jon Michael MarquisJon Michael (Mike) Marquis of Cascade, 69, was called home to heaven on October 18, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.
Obituary: Rose Marie PerimanShe was born in Fort Peck, Montana in 1937, during the construction of the dam, to Patrick and Rose McDonnell.
Obituary: Audrey Lois SteenAudrey was born October 19, 1941, in Sidney, Montana to Harry and Emma Sorensen Dombrosky.
Obituary: Delbert Edgar WhitsellDelbert E. Whitsell, aged 84, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on October 14, 2024.
Obituary: Jack Lee McFetridgeIt is with real sadness that we announce the passing of Jack Lee “Jack Mack” McFetridge on October 9, 2024
Obituary: Brian William LuschenatBrian William Luschenat, born on September 26, 1959, in Kenmore, NY, perished in a home fire on October 5, 2024.
Obituary: Carol Ann JonasCarol Ann Jonas, aged 90, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, due to natural causes and was with loved ones as she passed.
Obituary: Cathy GretchCathy Gretch, a former journalist, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at her home.
Obituary: Julianne "Julie" Preda FabregaJulianne “Julie” Fabrega (Preda) left this world in peace surrounded by her children on October 3, 2024.
Obituary: Velma Carolyn OaklandVelma Oakland, born June 30, 1932, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2024.
Obituary: Albert Lee CalkinAlbert Lee Calkin passed away on October 9, 2024, following complications from Parkinsons Disease at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, Montana.
Obituary: Dallin Martel ChevalierDallin Martel Chevalier, born on January 3, 1992, in Tucson, Arizona, passed away on August 20, 2024
Obituary: Bryan Thomas Hovey Sr.Bryan enjoyed hunting, fishing, computer time, music, cooking, antique guns, history and reading.
Obituary: Daniel Bruce GrattonDaniel B. Gratton born on October 11, 1943 and raised in Kevin, Montana, passed away at his home in Manchester
Obituary: Louis CostantinoLouis was born on October 16, 1946 in San Diego, California to Charles Costantino and Mary Meeks.
Obituary: Catherine Ann Purcell O'Dell NovisBorn June 14, 1932, in Dubuque, Iowa, Kitty, as she was affectionately known, was the youngest of six children
Obituary: Peter "Jerry" Peterson Sr.Jerry was born on September 10, 1935 in Babb, MT to George and Justine Peterson.
Obituary: Wyman TaylorWyman Deloy Taylor, 93, retired Administrator of the Great Falls Clinic, passed away on October 7, 2024
Obituary: Eleanor Luise WigenEleanor Luise Wigen, born Eleanor Luise Schmid on July 17, 1931, in Munich, Germany, left this world on October 6, 2024.
Obituary: Carol Jean KangasShe was born on February 5, 1941, in Fargo, North Dakota to parents, Arthur and Clarice Klundt.
Mary Lu WentworthMary Lu Wentworth, age 91, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2024 in Conrad, MT, after a brief illness.
Obituary: Alan Lee FigarelleAlan was born on February 1, 1950, at Great Falls to Antonio and Bonnie Figarelle.
Obituary: Sharon Yvonne BoughSharon was born June 13, 1934, in Great Falls, MT to Forrest (Porky) and Edna (Brurud) Bough.
Obituary: Patricia Ann BolstadShe was born on June 18, 1936, in Fort Benton, Montana to Clement and Ethel Nagengast of Montague, Montana.
Obituary: Joyce Marie DepnerOn July 10,2024, Joyce Marie Depner, 85, passed peacefully in her sleep after her lunch while taking an afternoon nap.
Obituary: John WinkleblackJohn Winkleblack, a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend to many, passed away on October 6, 2024, in Great Falls, Montana
Obituary: Michael Sean GilliganMichael Sean Gilligan was welcomed to the world on September 23, 1965, in Great Falls, Montana
Obituary: Thomas Nicholas Darko Sr.Thomas Nicholas Darko Sr. was born November 2, 1948 and passed away on October 2, 2024
Obituary: Glenn Allen WhittenGlenn Allen Whitten was born on July 15, 1963, in Southern California and passed away peacefully on September 14, 2024
Obituary: Doris GouldDoris Gould was born February 4, 1929, to Frank and Leona (Sirucek) Siroky in Roy, Montana.
Obituary: Rustin FloerchingerIt is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Rustin Floerchinger, who left us on October 3, 2024.
Obituary: Barbara Jean MeierBarbara went to be with the Lord on September 27, 2024, after a long battle with ALS. She never gave up.
Obituary: Emil Paul Lindblom Jr.Born on August 5, 1942, in Great Falls to Emil Sr. and Helen (Wickberg) Lindblom.
Obituary: Michael J. GuzaMichael J. Guza, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2024
Obituary: Shirley Mayme HoffarthShirley was born on January 1, 1928 on her family’s farm near Antelope, Montana
Obituary: Barbara (Zimmerman) SheldonIn the early evening of September 29th, 2024 Barb was reunited with her husband Bob Sr
Obituary: David Gordon TabaccoDavid was born on September 26, 1953, in Great Falls, MT to Gordon Tabacco and Barbara (Arbetta) Tabacco.
Obituary: Dorothy Elaine GibsonDorothy Elaine Gibson, 80, passed away on September 26, 2024.