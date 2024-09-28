Recent Obituaries (September 28, 2024)

Obituaries are usually posted within 24 hours after we receive them from Great Falls funeral homes. Click any photo below to read an obituary.
Obituary: Martin HastingsBorn on September 14, 1956, Martin led a life marked by a quiet but always loving demeanor
Obituary: Michael Jay MurphyMichael Murphy (Mickey), made his journey to the other side of the camp on September 16th, 2024 at 11:10PM.
Obituary: Robert Norman Nommensen IIRobert (Bob) Nommensen II was born January 17, 1956, to parents Norma (Hicks) and Bob Nommensen I.
Obituary: Dolly Duane BoydDolly was born on April 17, 1944, in Kalispell, Montana to John May and Dorothy Busby.
Obituary: James K. JohnsonJim was born on April 2, 1930, in Grafton, North Dakota.
Obituary: David M. Dabler Sr.David Monroe Dabler Sr. passed away September 24, 2024, his 74th birthday.
Obituary: Jerry Clyde HatchJerry Clyde Hatch died in the early hours of Wednesday, August 28, 2024, in Great Falls, Montana.
Obituary: Clara HoltClara was born July 11th, 1929, in Butte, Montana, Silver-bow county, to Sydney and Beatrice Bartle.
Obituary: Gary Franklin DavisGary Franklin Davis was born to Genevieve and Franklin Davis on April 3, 1944, in Seattle, Washington.
Obituary: Richard "Dick" Thomas MorrisRichard "Dick" Morris passed away on September 20, 2024. He was surrounded by family and his beloved dogs
Obituary: Wayne E. TurvilleWayne Edward Turville 85, passed away due to natural causes at the Big Sandy Medical Center
Obituary: Henry "Hank" WilczekHenry “Hank” Wilczek was born on September 18, 1950, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin to Frank and Rose Wilczek.
Obituary: David "Dave" William BarrettHe was born on April 27, 1943, in Great Falls, Montana to William James Barrett and Jean Mabel Haws Barrett.
Obituary: Bruce Kent BlockBruce Kent Block, born May 8, 1950, in Great Falls, Montana, passed away on September 17, 2024
Obituary: Shirley Ellen (Roehm) ScottShirley was born on October 19, 1927, in Wishek, North Dakota, to Irene Pritchard and Fred Roehm.
Obituary: Robert "Rabbitt" Earl McCulloughRobert Earl "Rabbitt” McCullough, age 93, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on Sunday, September 8, 2024.
Obituary: Mary Lou DeFoeWith great sorrow we share the news of the passing of Dr. Mary Lou DeFoe AKA Feurebacher/Goo on Monday, September 2, 2024.
Obituary: Robert Michael ChapmanMichael was born on January 19, 1951, to Carol (Porter) Chapman and Zail E. Chapman.
Obituary: Arnold "Arnie" GettelArnold was born the first of four children to Rudolph and Regina Gettel in Somers, Montana on November 4, 1930.
Obituary: Jerald William AltmanJerry was born in Havre, Montana on December 12, 1951, to William Krejci and Carolyn (Kampf) Matthews.
Obituary: Benjamin Todd WilcockBenjamin Todd Wilcock passed away unexpectedly at his home on August 13, 2024.
Obituary: Beverly ClarkBeverly Clark, known ceramic shop owner and teacher, passed away on March 29, 2024.
Obituary: Blanche Joy EngellantBlanche Joy Engellant passed away Monday, September 16, 2024, five days after celebrating her 98th birthday.
Obituary: John Francis KnudsonJohn Francis Knudson was born January 18, 1932, and passed away on Friday September 13, 2024
Obituary: Bret Ronald ChristoffersonBret was born on March 29, 1964 in Chester, MT to Ronald and Janice Christofferson.
Obituary: Gwendolyn Belle (Lee) FergusonWith heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Gwendolyn Belle (Lee) Ferguson, who left us peacefully on September 9, 2024
Obituary: Sidney Pohaku CarlsonSidney Pohaku Carlson, age 45, passed away June 3, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones and laser lights.
Obituary: Carol Ann Wurth VerploegenCarol was born on December 13, 1935, on the family farm in Zurich, Montana
Obituary: Rodger D. WidsethRodger D. Widseth of Great Falls passed away on September 14, 2024.
Obituary: Norabeth Longbella TrinastichNorabeth Longbella Trinastich peacefully passed away August 14, 2024. Norabeth, or as her family sometimes called her, Beth, was born on May 5,1955.
Obituary: Kyle Andrew HartKyle Andrew Hart passed away Friday, September 13, 2024, ending his battle with colon cancer.
Obituary: Beryl Rae MunnsBeryl Munns was called home peacefully on September 9, 2024 in Great Falls, Montana, aged 84.
Obituary: Paul MickealsonPaul Mickealson was born on December 16, 1952, and peacefully crossed the bridge from Earth to Heaven on September 6, 2024.
Obituary: Kathleen N. WilliamsKathleen N. Williams, aged 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, in Great Falls, MT.
Obituary: Hazel WalhusHazel was born August 14, 1934, in La Crosse, Wisconsin to Ben and Mabel (Dunsmore) Rodgers.
Obituary: Debra Susan Sletten RamsteadFollowing a short illness, Debra Susan Sletten Ramstead of Great Falls, MT passed away on September 7, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones.
Obituary: Ira James R. GowersIra James R. Gowers “Jim”, aged 72, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on September 9, 2024, surrounded by loved ones.
Obituary: Joseph EliIn deepest sorrow we announce that Joe lost his life in a fatal single-vehicle crash early the morning of September 2nd.
Obituary: Linda Lee GagnonShe was born Rosalie Jacqueline Quinn on June 9, 1929, to Wilhelmina and Henry Quinn in Los Angeles, California.
Obituary: Tammy Lee Bernice WidsethTammy Lee Bernice Widseth was born in 1969 in Lewistown, Montana.