Sheehy announces run for Montana U.S. Senate seat

HELENA — Tim Sheehy, a Gallatin County businessman and Navy veteran, has announced he's joining the Republican race against U.S. Senator Jon Tester (D-MT).

“My life has been shaped by my service to our country and our community,” he said in a statement released Tuesday. “My commitment to job creation here in Montana has been steadfast across multiple industries, and I am a firm believer in the power of conservative values and the strength of the American individual. I’ve proudly fought for our country to defend our freedoms, and I’m once again answering the call to serve. I will fight to bring real leadership to Washington to save our country and protect our Montana way of life.”

Sheehy criticized Tester and what he called “the Democratic Party’s agenda of inflation, open borders, criminals over cops, drugs and violence in our communities, and a woke culture impacting our classrooms and military bases.”

Sheehy is the founder and CEO of Bridger Aerospace, an aerial firefighting company based in Belgrade. He served in the US Navy as a SEAL officer.

Montana's other U.S. senator, Sen. Steve Daines, is chairing the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the main campaign organization for Senate Republicans. National media reports have indicated he was encouraging Sheehy to enter the race.

“Tim Sheehy is a decorated veteran, successful businessman, and a great Montanan,” Daines said in a statement released by the NRSC Tuesday. “I could not be happier that he has decided to enter the Montana Senate race.”

A Politico article published last week says U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale is also considering entering the race against Tester. Rosendale was the Republican nominee for Senate in 2018, when he lost to Tester by about 3 percentage points.

Montana's Senate race is expected to be one of the most closely watched and hotly contested in the U.S. in 2024.



