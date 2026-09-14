Sheriff: Multi-car train derailment reported north of Roosevelt Highway, public asked to avoid area

SHELBY, Mont. — A multi-car train derailment was reported Monday morning, according to the Toole County Sheriff's Office.

The report came in around 7:20 a.m. The derailment is said to be north of Roosevelt Highway near Ben Taylor, Inc., according to the Toole County Sheriff's Office.

The roads surrounding the area have been closed due to "the potential presence of hazardous materials," according to the Toole County Sheriff's Office. Currently, no active leaks have been reported. However, the public is still asked to avoid the area as crews respond.

A social media post made by the Shelby Public School District says this derailment is prompting schools to move their students to the nearby airport.