GREAT FALLS — On Black Friday, shoppers have countless choices about where to spend their money. At the Merry Little Market inside Holiday Village Mall, each purchase can directly support the person who made the product.

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Merry Little Market gives Great Falls makers a storefront for Black Friday

For Sara Hawley, owner of Prairie Sage & Stone, the holiday market also marked a first: her first booth.

“It's my first time, my first booth,” Hawley said. “So, yeah, I think it's really cool that all the local makers are able to show their product.”

Hawley creates wire-wrapped jewelry inspired by the Montana prairie where Hawley grew up.

According to Hawley, getting handmade products in front of customers can be difficult when small businesses are also competing with online shopping.

“For us, I really think it's about, you know, I'm able to express my passion and be able to create, and it supports me,” Hawley said.

Giving small businesses a storefront

Hawley is one of the vendors participating in the Merry Little Market at Holiday Village Mall.

David McComb and Kristin McComb, owners of Crystals & Sages Candle Co., said they created the market after seeing both a need for space for small businesses and an opportunity to bring more shoppers into the mall.

“Some of these small businesses would never have a chance to get the opportunity to have a sale during Black Friday and have a storefront that they can use to highlight their wares, what they make, and put themselves out there,” David McComb said.

According to the McCombs, many of the participating vendors already know one another through farmers markets and other local craft shows.

The Merry Little Market gives those makers something different during one of the busiest shopping stretches of the year: a temporary storefront where customers can see their products in person.

Building relationships beyond a sale

For Kristin McComb, shopping locally can also create a relationship between a customer and the person behind the business.

“You get to know your customers, and they come back for new products, and you get to know their families and know them by name,” Kristin McComb said. “And I think that’s so important to support each other.”

Kristin McComb said another goal of the market is putting vacant space at Holiday Village Mall back to use.

“Our main mission is to really bring more life back to the Holiday Village Mall,” Kristin McComb said.

According to Kristin McComb, the collaboration between the mall and participating vendors gives businesses an opportunity they otherwise may not have had to showcase their products.

For Hawley, that opportunity means turning something made by hand into something a shopper can take home.

And for the small businesses around Hawley, Black Friday spending can stay connected to the people standing behind the tables.