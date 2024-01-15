State tax payments can be directed to GFPS
Prev
Next
Montanans can direct some taxes directly to schools
Posted at 2:33 PM, Jan 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-15 16:39:54-05
GREAT FALLS — In the video above, reporter Ryan Gamboa talks with Brian Patrick, the director of business operations for Great Falls Public Schools, about the dollar-for-dollar tax credit that can be directed to school districts in Montana.
TRENDING:
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.