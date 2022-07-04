Storm causes flash flooding and damage in Helena (video)

Helena was hit by a destructive storm on Sunday evening that downed trees and caused flash flooding in the downtown area.

Pictures and video by Helena resident Andy Shirtliff showed water rushing down Last Chance Gulch up to the top of wheel-wells on cars as people held doors shut tight on businesses to limit water coming into establishments.

Downed trees and limbs can be seen throughout downtown.

Several streets in the Capitol area saw rapid flooding with a number of homeowners reporting basement flooding to MTN.

Flash flooding in parts of south-central Lewis & Clark County

The Lewis & Clark Library has flooding in its building. Maintenance teams were quick to get to work removing the water.

Dave Schulte told MTN their priority is to get the moisture out of the building and get the air dried out as soon as possible to avoid mold retention. Damages to the library and the collection are still being assessed.

Moviegoers at the Helena Cinemark report the theater being evacuated, with water draining into the lobby area. Some vehicles were also initially stranded in the lower level of the Great Northern Parking Garage.