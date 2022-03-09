Teaching world events in real time

GREAT FALLS — The Russia-Ukraine conflict is all over our social media pages, newspapers, TVs and will undoubtedly be making its way into future history books. And as we are living through history teachers and professors are finding themselves in an interesting situation with having to teach such a large topic in real time.

For college-aged students this topic is incredibly beneficial for all types of different subjects. I spoke with economics professor James Lautenschlager about the economic impacts that this situation is having on his classroom.

“In my micro economics class it’s interesting because as we are talking about economic principles we see the consequences of things that are happening and it’s really nice to be able to show the students in the classroom that this is how it applies in the real world.” Lautenschlager.

While it is a tragedy of what is going on he is thankful to be able to have the opportunity to be able to associate such topics in such an applicable way.

An economics is just one of the many subjects that can be taught about this conflict history instructor Benjamin Donnelly he’s also benefiting from being able to teach his history class coinciding with history in the making.

“ It's actually perfect timing because in my geography class last week we were talking about Russia.” Said Donnelly “ and now this week in my history class will be talking about World War II.”

Well college students may be benefiting from being able to see this live action history unfold. Teachers and parents of younger students are struggling to find ways to help make this more understandable for their kiddos.

I spoke with Andrea Savage who is the mental health coordinator for Great Falls public schools about the best way to go about a conversation of this conflict.

“it’s important for us to talk about it and to normalize you know the fears, their anxieties even their depression around these really huge big topics.” says Savage.

Great Falls has a unique connection to world events - a large number of military personnel. One thing that Savage is seeing in more recent times is the fear of young students whose parents are in the military.

“ When you’re younger and you are hearing that oh we might go to war we might go to war that’s something that can affect a lot of families here in Great Falls.” Says Savage. “ and I think the best way that anyone can really go about this is to talk about it and normalize people's anxieties about The current situation.”

According to Savage, conversation and validation is key to helping anyone through this time of fear and anxiety.



