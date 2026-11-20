CHOTEAU — On a snowy day in Choteau, the main floor of the Teton County courthouse was more packed than usual.

But these people weren't inside to get warm. They were there in hopes their concerns about roads in the eastern part of the county would be addressed.

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Teton County residents voice concerns over road maintenance

Residents were given the opportunity to give public comment at the meeting Thursday.

But organizer Tom Fuhringer says he was told his group would be included on the agenda to present their case. He delivered a petition from taxpayers.

"There's 165 signatures on it. That's your copy," Fuhringer said.

Frustration set in when the group was told the commission would not answer questions.

"Will that be retained for the record?" Fuhringer asked County Commission Chair Joe Dellwao.

"We're not going to interact with the public comment," was the reply from Dellwo.

The petition claims deteriorated roads have created significant safety hazards.

It says necessary repairs and maintenance include a need for gravel and grading, replacement of missing road signs, and replacement or repair of culverts.

"I've had the occasion to investigate more than one accident,"said Fuhringer, who served previously as the Meagher County sheriff. "What concerns me more than anything, is that you're talking about postal route, school bus routes. And we're set up for the perfect train wreck here. These roads are going to freeze. You have these six, eight-inch-deep ruts in them. You get a little snow like today over here, and you get some freeze and thaw going on. You're going to have somebody going to end up getting hurt or worse, killed."

The group says it wants emergency repairs done before winter sets in.

Members want to see a long-term plan for maintenance, and they want a seat at the table.

"We need to have a board to help guide our county commissioners and more importantly, our road department," Fuhringer said.

The group says it hopes to avoid legal action, but until a plan is in place, members intend to pay their property taxes under protest.

Rancher Cody Blanchet knows there can be obstacles, but he also knows progress can be made. He led a charge to get the county to fix a stretch of troubled road this past summer at Collins grain terminal.

He wants to see collaboration like that continue.

"Let's use our resources to come up with solutions on how to improve the roads and not excuses as to why we can't.," Blanchet said.

MTN reached out to Commission chairman Joe Dellwo for comment, but he refused.

As for the group's next move, members will attempt to once again have their presentation included on an upcoming county commission meeting agenda.

