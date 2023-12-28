Watch Now
The dangers of carbon monoxide

Posted at 7:55 PM, Dec 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-27 21:55:13-05

Carbon monoxide (CO) is odorless and colorless. Montana ranks number 3 among all states for deaths per capita due to carbon monoxide poisoning. Across the nation, more than 400 people die each year due to CO poisoning. In the video above, reporter Maggie Reilly talks with experts about what you should know about this silent killer.

