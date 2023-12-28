The dangers of carbon monoxide
Prev
Next
The dangers of carbon monoxide
Posted at 7:55 PM, Dec 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-27 21:55:13-05
Carbon monoxide (CO) is odorless and colorless. Montana ranks number 3 among all states for deaths per capita due to carbon monoxide poisoning. Across the nation, more than 400 people die each year due to CO poisoning. In the video above, reporter Maggie Reilly talks with experts about what you should know about this silent killer.
TRENDING:
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.