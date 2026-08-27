Low water levels behind Black Eagle Dam have exposed something most people have never seen—and may never see again. Parts of the Missouri River visible right now have been underwater for more than a century.

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The Missouri River is revealing more than a century of Great Falls history

"There's a lot of history right now coming alive for people, you know, people who want to come and see the falls," said Rebecca Engum, executive director of Great Falls Montana Tourism.

The drawdown is intentional. NorthWestern Energy began lowering the reservoir on July 31 as part of the final phase of a multi-year rehabilitation project on Black Eagle Dam's spillway — replacing aging steel stanchions, installing new steel panels, and welding critical joints that could not be accessed with a full reservoir. Water levels are expected to return to normal around Sept. 16.

But while the river is low, ruins not seen since 1908 are on full display — including what remains of the original Black Eagle Dam, built in 1890. And according to the Great Falls History Museum, that dam is at the very heart of why this city exists.

"Black Eagle Dam in particular is a big reason — actually it's the reason that Great Falls is here today," said Ashleigh McCann, Collections Curator for Media and Marketing at the Great Falls History Museum.

The story starts with Lewis and Clark — and a man named Paris Gibson.

According to McCann, Gibson read Lewis and Clark's journals about the region and had the idea that hydroelectric power would be a great way to develop a city along the Missouri River.

Great Falls was officially incorporated in 1884—and within a few years, the original Black Eagle Dam was built to harness the power of the Missouri River. That power immediately went to work smelting copper, fueling the Anaconda Copper Mining Company — which would go on to be credited with wiring the world. The dams were so valuable that people called hydroelectric power "white coal."

Around 1908, the Hauser Dam upstream failed, triggering explosions that altered the original Black Eagle Dam and a massive flood that destroyed the original powerhouse on the south side of the river. Visitors can see the ruins of that original dam today.

But the history goes back even further than 1908 — or even 1884. The Missouri River's naturally shallow crossings made it a gathering point for Plains Indian tribes long before European settlement. Those shallow spots are now visible for the first time in generations.

"It was a primary location for the Plains Indians to come into our region and harvest the bison back in the day, because they would naturally cross here because of the lowness. You can actually see that now," Engum said.

Engum says the message is simple — get out and see it before the water comes back up.

"Get out and see it now. It's not like you get an opportunity to see the river this low all the time. And it's a rare occasion to be able to kind of see history unveil itself," she said.

There are also a few hidden gems to look for along the way. From the River's Edge Trail, visitors can spot a capsized boat and a sandbar on the Missouri River — things that are normally hidden beneath the surface.

NorthWestern Energy urges residents to stay away from the exposed muddy shoreline — muddy areas could cause people to get stranded. View the river safely from the River's Edge Trail.

The window closes around Sept. 16 — when water levels return to normal and the ruins disappear beneath the surface once again.