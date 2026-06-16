Toole County Sheriff Tyler Padilla is resigning after three and a half years in office, citing his family's well-being as the driving force behind his decision.

In a letter to the community, Padilla called serving as sheriff "a great honor and privilege," thanking residents for their trust and support throughout his time in office.

Toole County Sheriff announces resignation

"The big part of that decision was, I'm a big believer in family comes first," Padilla said.

Padilla said he and his wife decided to begin a new chapter of their lives after her aspirations to continue teaching in Shelby took what he described as a negative turn.

"This year, kind of out of out of the blue with the superintendent and the school, we were notified that her contract would not be renewed. We had multiple parents that stood up and spoke for my wife in opposition of the decision. But, that was the the ultimate decision for all of it was, making sure and doing what's best for my family and total," Padilla said.

His resignation takes effect after June 25. Toole County Commissioner Terry Tomsheck said the county received Padilla's official resignation last week and will begin the process of appointing an interim sheriff.

"We'll appoint someone to fill out Chair Padilla's term," Tomsheck said.

Padilla's name will be removed from the general election ballot, and the Republican Central Committee will meet and appoint someone from the Republican Party to fill his spot.

Tomsheck expressed confidence in the department Padilla leaves behind.

"He's set up the department for success, and the successor should do very well in his absence," Tomsheck said.

"Sheriff Padilla has been a real asset to the community. He's done a good job as sheriff. We hate to see him leave," Tomsheck said.

In his farewell message, Padilla expressed confidence in the sheriff's office, saying he believes it will continue to serve the community professionally and diligently under new leadership.