Trending News (Friday, March 14)

GREAT FALLS — Wishing everyone a good Friday ! Here are some of today's trending articles:

TRENDING TODAY



A woman from Montana picked up a baby wombat in Australia, creating a storm of criticism; she issued a statement today. Click here for details.

Fireball 'drops' from Montana sky - click here for details and see the video.

Illumination Recovery will honor Joann Malone in Great Falls on the anniversary of her death. Click here to read more.

Shaun Deberry, one of the three teens charged for the assault on Jake Kraus, appeared in District Court. Click here for details.

DOGE is looking to end Bureau of Indian Affairs leases around the country – with several offices set to close in Montana this year. Click here to read more.

WEATHER

We're heading into the final weekend of winter, and an active weather pattern continues to affect the West. A band of snow is exiting the state after a cold front passed through yesterday. This will lead to much cooler temperatures for Friday, with most areas only reaching the mid to upper 30s and lower 40s. It will be a breezy day (10 to 20 mph for most) with increasing clouds in the afternoon and the possibility of an isolated flurry or light rain/snow shower.

The weekend is going to be unsettled, but we're mainly dealing with mountain snow as another Pacific storm system moves in. There could be a foot or two of snow in the higher peaks of the northern Rockies by Monday. Expect winter driving conditions if you plan to travel over mountain passes with up to 6 inches of snow possible at pass level. In the lower elevations, scattered rain and snow showers will occur throughout the weekend; however, more of the weekend will be dry than wet. We can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies both days.