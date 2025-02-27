Trending News + Weather (Thursday, February 27, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good Thursday! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Mostly sunny, mild and windy. A High Wind Warning is active through 6:00 PM Thursday. For areas west of I-15, sustained winds of 30-45 mph gusting to 60+ mph. Elsewhere, wind gusts of 30-40 mph likely throughout the day. Daytime highs in the mid to upper 50s for the Hi-Line, upper 50s and lower 60s in central Montana, and the upper 40s and lower 50s from Helena to Lewistown.



TRENDING TODAY



Controversy over bill that would tighten THC restrictions. Click here.

What you should know about measles. Click here.

Now is the time for tree maintenance in Great Falls. Click here.

Proposal would open cigar bars to the public in Montana. Click here.

Northern Transit Interlocal keeps communities connected. Click here.

TWEEN/TEEN NIGHT

Teen Night is coming up on February 28th at The Great Falls Rec Center located at 801 2nd Ave N. This event will start at 5:45 pm and end at 10:30 pm! Students in grades 5th-12th are welcome to attend. The $5 entry fee for each student can be paid onsite at the time of arrival. We will have games in the gym, arcade games, lounge areas, and craft stations available. Students will be able to choose their activities and move freely from room to room or just hang out with friends. Concessions will also be available for purchase. For more information call (406) 771-9299, or click here.

For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!