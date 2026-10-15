Trevor Funseth and Lela Graham compete for MT House District 21

GREAT FALLS — We’re continuing our profiles of local legislative races.

When Ed Buttrey lost in the Republican Primary in June for Montana House District 21, it opened the door for new representation in the district.

Watch the full story below:

Funseth, Graham square off in race for MT HD 21

An attorney making his first run for public office and a woman who’s hoping the third time’s the charm are facing off in House District 21.

The district is in the northern part of Great Falls, including Riverview and Valley View, and it also includes Black Eagle.

Republican Trevor Funseth is a Great Falls native who graduated from CMR.

Watch the full interview with Trevor Funseth:

Trevor Funseth interview for MT HD 21

He went to college at MSU in Bozeman before returning home, where he specializes in estate and business law.

He thinks his work background coupled with his low tax and limited government approach will serve the state well.

“I think there's going to be some income tax cuts on the table. Nobody's happy with their property taxes. That's a mess right now that needs to be cleaned up. And being a business and a state attorney, I know property and tax law pretty well. So, I kind of have a baked-in advantage where from day one, I know the tax code. I know where there are inefficiencies,” said Funseth.

Democrat Lela Graham grew up in a military family between Great Falls and England.

Watch the full interview with Lela Graham:

Lela Graham interview for HD 21

She graduated from Fairfield High School and joined the Army, then graduated from the University of Virginia as an interdisciplinary major.

She’s worked on various political campaigns across the country.

This is her third run for the seat, and feels that persistence could pay off as she advocates for health care access.

“Just mental health care, substance use care, but also just primary care, diabetes care, you know, high blood pressure, health, you know, cardiac and any, anything access because, I think people I don't want people to die before they need to when they don't have access,” said Graham.

Ballots were mailed out on Friday, October 9th, and election day is Tuesday, November 3rd.