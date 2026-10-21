GREAT FALLS — Halloween isn't just for the kids. In Great Falls, even our four-legged friends have a chance to get in on the treats.

Five Beans Pet Care is preparing for its fourth annual Lick or Treat, a free, pet-friendly trunk-or-treat that brings local businesses, nonprofits and community members together for some Halloween fun.

WATCH Madison Collier's report below:

Tricks, treats and toe beans: Lick or Treat returns to Great Falls

The event is scheduled for Sunday, October 25, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Montana Academy of Salons parking lot.

Instead of the usual trick-or-treating from door to door, visitors can stop by decorated trunks hosted by local businesses and nonprofit organizations, with goodies available for both pets and children.

While costumes are part of the Halloween fun, they aren't required. The pet care service will also continue its virtual pet costume contest for owners looking to show off their pets' attire.

Organizers encourage anyone interested to stop by, whether they're bringing their kids, their pets or simply looking to enjoy the festivities. Adding those whose pets would rather stay home can still collect a few treats to bring back.

Madison Collier/ MTN News Finding the perfect photo opportunity was one of the challenges during Five Beans Pet Care's 12-step fall scavenger hunt.

For owner Cas Adams, bringing people and their pets together is another way Five Beans has become involved in the Great Falls community.

Adams started the business in 2023 after recognizing a need for professional pet care services while working as a receptionist at a veterinary hospital.

She explained clients regularly asked about qualified pet care providers and boarding options during her time there. Seeing that demand, Adams decided to offer those services herself.

Since then, Five Beans has expanded its involvement in the community through activities like its Toe Beans of the Falls group walks.

One of those walks recently brought dogs and their owners to Giant Springs State Park for a fall scavenger hunt.

The four-legged participants had plenty to keep their noses busy, with a 12-step scavenger hunt that included finding fall items, practicing commands and stopping for photos along the way.

The walks give local pet owners an opportunity to spend time outdoors with their dogs while connecting with others in the community.

Madison Collier/ MTN News Five Beans Pet Care's Toe Beans of the Falls group walk brought local pet owners together for an afternoon outdoors at Giant Springs State Park, Oct. 18th.

Know before you go

While the Lick or Treat welcomes companians, Five Beans is asking owners to keep their animals' comfort and safety in mind.

Pets attending should remain on a leash, in a harness, carried or otherwise securely contained. Organizers also recommend keeping pets current on appropriate vaccinations and leaving animals at home if they are sick or have recently been exposed to contagious illnesses.

Owners should give other pets space and ask before allowing their animals to approach.

For dogs that aren't comfortable around crowds, unfamiliar animals or loud environments, staying home may be the better choice.

And that's perfectly fine with the organizers. Pets aren't required to attend, and neither are costumes.

Montana Academy of Salons is providing the parking lot for this year's event, giving Five Beans a place to continue its Halloween tradition for a fourth year.

Lick or Treat is free and open to the community on Sunday, October 25, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Montana Academy of Salons parking lot in Great Falls.

For more information, anyone interested can check the Five Beans Pet Care facebook page.