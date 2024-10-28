GREAT FALLS — Pet owners know oftentimes our four-legged friends can feel overwhelmed and stressed when having to go to the vet or a boarding facility. Here in Great Falls, Five Beans Pet Care is bringing their services right to you in the comfort of your own home.

Five Beans Pet Care offers at-home services in Great Falls

“We started noticing that there were a lot of people in the community asking for in-home care, specifically for pets that have medical needs, pets that have anxiety, older pets that wouldn't do well with the change in environment, cats who don't like to go to boarding facilities, things like that. And that's when we were like, oh, you know, we could really do something with this,” explained owner and founder Cas Adams.

Adams saw a need in the community, and with her love for animals and experience working with them, she set out to fill it.

“We'll do an initial consultation at your home. We come to meet you, we learn location of food, medication, get familiar with your pet, you know, with you there so that you have the opportunity to ask us questions,” said Adams. “You have the opportunity to show us the routine, and we'll try to keep as close to that routine as we possibly can, because, you know, comfort and routine is really great for kids, pets - everyone, I think.”



In addition to at-home visits and medication administration, they also provide dog-walking and boarding services.

“You want your family members cared for by somebody who is experienced and that's why we made it a priority to get everybody pet CPR and first aid certified. So if an emergency does happen, we know what to do,” said Adams.

Since 2023, Adams and her team have been sharing their love for animals by providing quality care to the community of Great Falls.

“It's done really, really well. There's a lot of people whose pets prefer to stay home and, you know, don't do well at a boarding facility or in an environment that they're not comfortable with, and that's where our logo comes in and our saying of home is where the the paw prints are,” Adams added.

Five Beans Pet Care believes in providing both affordable and comfortable services for you and your furry friends. For more information, click here to visit the website.

