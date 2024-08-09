Trump's plane lands in Billings after reported mechanical issue

BILLINGS — The plane of former president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump landed in Billings on Friday afternoon (August 9, 2024). According to officials at Billings-Logan International Airport, Trump's plane landed in Billings after a mechanical issue.

Photos and video sent in by a viewer show the plane landing and taxied on the runway. The pictures also show heightened security, including a sniper team on a nearby rooftop.

He is expected to take a private plane to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.

Trump will host a rally in Bozeman this evening; he is scheduled to speak starting at about 8:00 p.m.

The rally will be at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the campus of Montana State University in Bozeman.

Trump has endorsed Montana U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy, who is scheduled to be at the Friday event. Sheehy is a Republican who is challenging incumbent Jon Tester, a Democrat, in one of the most highly-contested and expensive Senate races of 2024.

This will be Trump's sixth visit to Montana in recent years. He campaigned in Billing as a candidate in May 2016, and as President hosted rallies in 2018 in Great Falls (July), Billings (September), Missoula (October), and Bozeman (November).