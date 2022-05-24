14 students, 1 teacher killed after shooter opens fire at Texas elementary school

At least 14 students and one teacher were killed when a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said Tuesday.

Abbott said the suspect is also dead, and is believed to have been killed by responding law enforcement officers.

Abbott said during a news conference: "The shooter was Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old male who resided in Uvalde. It's believed that he entered into the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun, and he may have also had a rifle, but that is not confirmed according to my most recent report. He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher. [the shooter], he himself, is deceased, and it's believed that responding officers killed him."

Abbott's statement comes after the district reported an active shooter at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, which is approximately an hour and a half west of San Antonio.

Abbott said the gunman shot his grandmother before going into the school. Abbott added that the shooter had a handgun and that it was possible he had a rifle. The governor said the shooter was a student at Uvalde High School and a U.S. citizen.

The Uvalde Memorial Hospital previously said it received 13 children from ambulance and buses for treatment, and that two people who arrived at the hospital were deceased. A second hospital said it is caring for one child and one adult. That hospital, University Health, said a 66-year-old woman is in critical condition.

South Texas Blood and Tissue said it sent 15 units of blood to Uvalde on Tuesday.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District — located about an hour and a half west of San Antonio — tweeted that there is "an active shooter at Robb Elementary," adding, "Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared."

