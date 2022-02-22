Watch
NewsU.S. and the World

Actions

Animal rescue worker dies after being attacked by dog in Florida

2nd worker injured
items.[0].image.alt
MTN
Police car lights generic
Posted at 3:48 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 17:51:16-05

OAKLAND PARK, FLORIDA — Broward Sheriff's Office homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman after a dog attack.

The incident occurred Thursday, February 17, at approximately 10:54 a.m. at 345 E. Commercial Boulevard. in Oakland Park.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies and fire rescue responded to the scene and found two women injured.

Preliminary investigation revealed a large mixed breed dog was found abandoned in the middle of the Everglades and brought to the animal rescue facility a month earlier for rehabilitation.

Detectives said both women worked at the facility and were attending to the dog when one of them was attacked by the animal. The second woman tried to help her colleague and was also attacked by the animal.

Deputies contained the dog until Broward County Animal Care responded to the scene and took custody of the dog.

The two women were taken to a hospital for treatment. One of the victims was trauma alerted and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other patient was treated for minor injuries, officials said.

The names of the victims have not been released.

According to investigators, there were no prior incidents and no evidence of negligence or mistreatment of animals at the facility.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader