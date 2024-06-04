Bison gores 83-year-old woman in Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park says a bison attacked an 83-year-old woman near the Storm Point Trail at Yellowstone Lake on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

A park press release says the Greenville, South Carolina woman suffered serious injuries in the attack. The bison was reportedly defending its space, came within a few feet of the woman, and lifted her about a foot off the ground with its horns.

The woman was transported to the Lake Medical Clinic before being flown by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

No further details about the woman's current condition are available, and she was not identified in the release.

The release said the incident remains under investigation and there is no additional information to share at this time.