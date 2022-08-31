Country music star Luke Bell found dead in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — Country music star Luke Bell has passed away at the age of 32.

The Tucson Police Department confirms he was found dead in the midtown area.

Public Information Officer Frank Magos says Bell's body was located near North Craycroft and East Grant.

According to Saving Country Music, Bell's friend said he went missing on Saturday.

His body was found Monday, police said.

According to Saving Country Music, he was found “not far from where he disappeared."

The media outlet reported that his cause of death is still pending an autopsy.

Officer Magos says the investigation is ongoing.

Caleb J. Fernández at KGUN first reported this story.