Police officer in Wyoming killed while responding to call

(UPDATE, 3:05pm) A Sheridan police officer died after being shot on Tuesday while trying to serve a trespass warning on a man near the intersection of Fifth Street and Val Vista Street, leading to a continued standoff.

Sgt. Nevada Krinkee, a six-and-a-half year veteran of the department, was taken to Sheridan Memorial Hospital after the shooting, where he died due to his injuries, Chief Travis Koltiska said in a news release.

Sheridan (Wyoming) Police Department Sgt. Nevada Krinkee

The suspect ran from the scene after the shooting and was found in the area of Sixth Street and North Sheridan Avenue, where officers established a perimeter once discovering he was barricaded inside, according to Koltiska.



"The entire department is shocked and saddened by this senseless act and appreciate all the thoughts and prayers from our community. Please respect the privacy of our brother Nevada’s family through this trying time," Koltiska wrote.

(UPDATE, 2:45pm) Sheridan Police Chief Travis Koltiska told Sheridan Media that the ongoing police situation is contained but ongoing, and a threat to the public no longer exists.

He asked the public to avoid traveling north on Sheridan Avenue past 5th Street and to respect police boundaries and barriers.

Sheridan police are being assisted by the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the Gillette Police Department and the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office.

More information will be released as the situation develops.

(1st REPORT) Sheridan Police Department Lieutenant James Hill has asked the public to avoid traveling north on Sheridan Avenue past 5th Street.

The SPD is responding to an ongoing situation and is being assisted by the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the Gillette Police Department and the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lander Journal reports: "A BOLO has been issued out of Sheridan for a William Lowery, 46, who shot an officer or shot at an officer and fled in a red 2008 Chevy pickup with the Wyoming license plate 3-23801. He's considered armed and dangerous."

A school official said Sheridan Junior High School was notified of an incident near the downtown area Tuesday morning and the school went into a shelter-in-place order. Shortly after the school was advised the shelter-in-place could be lifted by police who informed the school there was no longer a threat.

