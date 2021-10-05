Watch
Records show slow response to report of SoCal oil spill

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
Crews continue to clean the oil in the Wetlands Talbert Marsh after an oil spill in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Huntington Beach, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. A major oil spill off the coast of Southern California fouled popular beaches and killed wildlife while crews scrambled Sunday, to contain the crude before it spread further into protected wetlands.
Posted at 11:50 AM, Oct 05, 2021
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Records show the U.S. Coast Guard received a report of a possible Southern California oil spill more than 12 hours before a pipeline company reported it and the Coast Guard launched a cleanup effort.

State reports reviewed Monday by The Associated Press raise questions about the Coast Guard’s response time as well as how quickly Amplify Energy, recognized it had a problem with its pipeline and notified authorities.

Officials say they’re investigating whether a ship’s anchor may have struck the pipeline on the ocean floor.

The spill sent up to 126,000 gallons of heavy crude into the ocean. It contaminated the sands of Huntington Beach and other coastal communities.

