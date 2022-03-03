Watch
Great Falls professors explain Russia-Ukraine conflict

Posted at 6:08 PM, Mar 02, 2022
GREAT FALLS — James Lautenschlager and Benjamin Donnelly, professors at the University of Providence in Great Falls, provide some perspective on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Lautenschlager explained, “Russia and Ukraine are some of the largest exporters of things like wheat and when you’re talking about the economies of such big nations, it’s easy to understand why someone would want the power over both. The Ukraine has great lands that can be cultivated agriculturally so it makes sense why President Vladimir Putin would want to gain control of that.”

