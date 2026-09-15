Undercover operation results in six Cascade County arrests involving sex crimes against children

GREAT FALLS — On Thursday, Sept. 10, and Friday, Sept. 11, the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office and the Great Falls Police Department conducted a joint undercover operation that resulted in the arrest of a half dozen people involving sex crimes against children.

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Cascade County conducts crimes against children undercover operation

“The Cascade County Sheriff's Office is committed to protecting our children, supporting our victims, and working with all law enforcement and prosecutors to keep our community safe,” said Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter during a Monday afternoon press conference detailing the operation.

Slaughter was joined by Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki and Great Falls Police Detective Seargent Adam Price during the press conference.

Slaughter called the operation a proactive approach to protect children. He said a July welfare check on a minor who had left home and was sexually solicited by an adult male along with recent runaways across the county prompted law enforcement to take action.

In the July case, Slaughter said the sheriff’s office responded to a welfare check involving a juvenile who had left home. During that time, Slaughter said the juvenile was contacted by phone by an adult identified as Peter Kleinsasser. Slaughter said the contact escalated into sexual solicitation of a child. He said law enforcement worked undercover to take over the juvenile’s account and an investigation resulted in a felony charge against Kleinsasser of grooming of a child. An arrest warrant was issued and with the help of the Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office, Kleinsasser apprehended and is in custody at the Cascade County Detention Center.

“Individuals who target children for child exploitation victimize not only the children, but they also victimize their families and our entire community,” said Slaughter. “The Cascade County Sheriff's Office will continue to conduct these proactive operations and will work with law enforcement and prosecutorial partners to protect our children and hold our offenders accountable.”

Racki said the six people arrested were arrested on one of two charges. Those charges are patronizing a prostitute, which includes the offering of sex in exchange for money. The other charge is sexual abuse of children, which is having sex with a minor without the exchange of money. If convicted, Racki said the patronizing of a prostitute charge carries a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison and a maximum of 100 years. The sexual abuse of children charge has a mandatory minimum of four years in prison and maximum of 100 years.

Racki called the operation a team effort and praised those involved for thier painstaking assistance.

“They spent a couple of late nights with me in the dark, working with their law enforcement partners, getting warrants and providing advice to officers and deputies during these ongoing operations,” said Racki.

Arrested on patronizing a prostitute charges were: Zachary Robert Kerbs, Matthew Lanson Chambers, Bryden Jeffrey Martinez, and Donnell Oscar-Marice Young.

Cascade County Attorney's Office Zachary Robert Kerbs charging document

Cascade County Attorney's Office Matthew Lanson Chambers charging document

cascade County Attorney's Office Bryden Jeffrey Martinez charging document

Cascade County Attorney's Office Donnell Oscar-Marice Young charging document

Arrested on sexual abuse of children charges were: Chad Ryan Boggess and Kenneth Alan Jacobs.

Cascade County Attorney's office Chad Ryan Boggess charging document

Cascade County Attorney's Office Kenneth Alan Jacobs charging document

Slaughter commended the work of deputies, police officers, and investigators who he said helped make the operation a success.

“I've worked child exploitation cases for over 16 years, and I have worked several of these undercover operations, and I have led several of these undercover operations. I have never in my career seen a more professional and more well-done undercover operation,” said Slaughter.

Slaughter also praised the Valour Coalition which helped with training and advisement for the operation and the Montana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Detective Sergeant Adam Price is in charge of the Great Falls Police Department’s Special Victims Unit. He echoed the message that law enforcement won’t tolerate sex crimes against children.

“Any steps we can take to be proactive in the fight against child sexual abuse, we're definitely going to do it.,” said Price.