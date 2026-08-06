As students prepare to head back to the classroom, United Way of Cascade County is once again asking the community to help ensure every child starts the school year with the supplies they need.

The nonprofit held its annual Stuff the Bus event, collecting backpacks, notebooks, pencils, crayons, folders and other classroom essentials for students across Cascade County.

United Way of Cascade County kicks off annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive

Organizers say the event is designed to help ease the financial burden of back-to-school shopping for local families while giving students the tools they need to be successful from the first day of class.

Community members were encouraged to purchase an extra school supply item while shopping and donate it to the drive. Volunteers spent the day collecting donations that will be distributed to students through local schools, nonprofit organizations and community programs.

United Way Event Planner Kim Skornogoski said every donation, no matter the size, helps support local students and families as they prepare for a new school year.

“More than half of the students in our schools are on free and reduced lunch. You know, last year we had somewhere around 500 students who were homeless at one point throughout the year,” Skornogoski explained. “So, the need in our community is very real.”

The community has consistently stepped up to support the annual drive. Last year, United Way of Cascade County collected more than 18,000 school supply items, which were distributed to students through local nonprofits, Great Falls and Cascade County schools, and the annual Back 2 School BLAST event.

This year's Back 2 School BLAST is scheduled for Aug. 14, when donated supplies will once again be provided to students and families ahead of the start of the school year. Anyone can register for the event anytime, or can register day of from 1 – 3 pm. Free haircuts and sports physicals will also be provided at the event along with backpacks full of school supplies.

Organizers say the need remains high each year, and they hope another strong community turnout will help ensure every student has the supplies necessary to walk into the classroom ready to learn.

