Veteran lawmaker Steve Fitzpatrick seeks reelection in House District 24 as he faces Pam Carroll

GREAT FALLS — A veteran lawmaker is seeking re-election in House District 24.

Watch the video below:

Fitzpatrick faces Carroll in HD 24 race

To do so, he’ll have to hold off a challenge from a lifelong Great Falls resident and longtime Great Falls Public School employee.

The battle for House District 24 features the Republican incumbent, a Great Falls attorney who has served in both the state house and senate and feels the legislature has more work to do, and a retired Great Falls Public Schools employee who wants to bring humanity back to government.

From the Northwest Bypass, the district runs east of the interstate and includes Fox Farm down to about 45th Street Northwest.

Republican Steve Fitzpatrick grew up in Helena and earned a bachelor's degree from Montana State and a law degree from Arizona State.

Watch the full interview with Steve Fitzpatrick:

Steve Fitzpatrcik full interview

He served three terms in the Montana House starting in 2011 before transitioning to the Senate for two terms. In 2024, he won his current house seat.

He points to affordability as a central theme to the campaign.

“Unfortunately, things have gotten, unaffordable in the state of Montana. So, I always work on things when I'm with the legislature, I think that lower the cost of insurance, make housing more affordable. So, I think for me, it's about cost-of-living issues and making sure that people can afford to live and work here,” said Fitzpatrick.

Democrat Pam Carroll grew up in Great Falls.

Watch the full interview with Pam Carroll:

Pam Carroll full interview

She and her husband have lived in the same house for 42 years. She worked for Great Falls Public Schools for 21 years in the at-risk program and in the office.

She says wants to see more compassion in government.

“I'm very concerned about the future we're creating. And I want my children and grandchildren to have a Montana that believes in people before corporations. And I believe that we are called to, feed the hungry, to clothe and house to those in need, and to welcome immigrants and strangers to our country,” said Carroll.

Ballots were mailed out October 9th and election day is November 3rd.