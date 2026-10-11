CASCADE CO., Mont. — A moose was spotted crossing a road in Vaughn on Wednesday in video captured by Paula Ashmore.

Video captures moose crossing road in Cascade County

In the video, the moose is seen jumping a fence to run off into nearby farm land.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks says moose can be defensive and dangerous in surprise encounters with people or dogs. This is especially true of cow moose with calves.

Keep these precautions in mind to avoid negative encounters with moose: