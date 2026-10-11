CASCADE CO., Mont. — A moose was spotted crossing a road in Vaughn on Wednesday in video captured by Paula Ashmore.
Video captures moose crossing road in Cascade County
In the video, the moose is seen jumping a fence to run off into nearby farm land.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks says moose can be defensive and dangerous in surprise encounters with people or dogs. This is especially true of cow moose with calves.
Keep these precautions in mind to avoid negative encounters with moose:
- Be aware of your surroundings and be especially careful around creeks and in areas with dense brush.
- Travel in groups whenever possible and make noise to alert animals to your presence.
- If you encounter a moose, give it lots of space and don’t approach it. Always keep dogs under control.
- If a moose charges or chases you, take cover behind something solid, such as a tree.
- In some situations, bear spray can be an effective defense tool in moose encounters.