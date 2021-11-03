LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Witness video shared with 13 Action News on Tuesday shows the scene of a deadly crash involving Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

Aimee Rego captured video of the aftermath of the crash near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway.

Police identified Ruggs as the driver of a Chevrolet Corvette that collided with a Toyota Rav4 at approximately 3:40 a.m. The Toyota caught fire and first responders on the scene found an individual deceased inside the vehicle.

Ruggs stayed at the scene of the crash and showed signs of impairment, according to police. He was transported to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. He was booked in absentia into Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday afternoon on charges of reckless driving and DUI resulting in substantial bodily injury.

Ruggs' girlfriend was a passenger in the Corvette and was seriously injured in the crash, according to an updated press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver of the Toyota, a 23-year-old woman, had not been publicly identified as of this report.