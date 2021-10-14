Wanted: 2 people for a "Styled Elopement Shoot" to promote Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Visit Great Falls Montana, the tourism agency for Great Falls, has issued a "casting call" for a photo shoot. It's a chance to try on the wedding dress of your dreams, be wined and dined by some of Great Falls best wedding vendors, and even enjoy a wedding cake.

The agency has been planning a revamp of their website, and in the midst of content planning with outside consultants, it became clear that wedding content was severely lacking.

“It was made aware to us by conversations with consultants that we were not really utilizing all of the wedding potential here in Great Falls,“ explained Marisela Hazzard, content director of Visit Great Falls Montana.

After some consideration and conversation with wedding venues, the organization came up with a way to not only showcase the venues - but also get some community involvement.

The agency posted on Facebook:

We're looking for a fun, adventurous couple to model for us for a styled elopement shoot in Sluice Boxes State Park! Think you and your significant other have what it takes? Send us a message with a photo of you two together, share this post, and like the participating vendors' pages!

Hazzard says that her inbox has been filled ever since the news broke about the contest: “The amount of response has been crazy, I’m getting emails and DM‘s from every account, it’s hard to keep up!”

The winning couple will receive not only a photo shoot but will be dressed by a bridal and tux shop, enjoy food and flowers, and a video.

“It’s something small at first to hopefully get people inspired, and give us the opportunity to show off what we have for those wanting to get married in Great Falls or around the area,” said Hazzard.

For more information, or if you would like to enter, click here to go to the Visit Great Falls Montana website .

Submissions will be accepted through Tuesday, October 19th, and the winners will be announced Friday, October 22, on the Visit Great Falls Facebook page.