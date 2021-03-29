Watch KRTV on your favorite streaming device

KRTV and MTN News can be found across all popular streaming devices: Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Android TV. Whether you want to watch live news, take a look at recent stories or headlines, or see more of our regional MTN News and national news, it’s all just a few clicks away on your television with one of these streaming devices.

Here's how to watch KRTV content on a streaming device:

Roku



Turn on your Roku device – in the left-hand toolbar, go to the ‘Search’ option Search for ‘KRTV’ Click on ‘KRTV News’ in the search results and then select the option to ‘Add Channel’ Once added, the KRTV app will be shown on the home screen of your Roku device and is ready to watch

Apple TV



Turn on your Apple TV device – on the home screen, go to the ‘Search’ option Search for ‘KRTV’ Under search results, scroll down to ‘Apps’ and click on ‘KRTV News’ in the search results. This will bring up a screen with more information about the app Click on the ‘Get’ option and the app will be loaded on to your Apple TV Once added, the KRTV app will be shown on the home screen of your Apple TV device and is ready to watch

Amazon Fire TV/Stick



Turn on your Amazon Fire device – in the top toolbar, go to the ‘Search’ option Search for ‘KRTV’, and click on the ‘KRTV’ logo This will bring up a screen with the KRTV News app shown listed under ‘Apps & Games’. Click on the KRTV logo, and this will bring up a screen with more information about the app Click on the ‘Download’ option, and the app will be loaded to your Amazon Fire device Once added, the KRTV News app will appear on the Amazon Fire home screen under ‘Recent’ and ‘Your Apps & Channels'

Android TV

