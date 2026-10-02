What proposed federal grizzly bear management changes could mean for Montana

PONDERA COUNTY, Mont. — Montana wildlife officials say a proposed federal plan to shift more grizzly bear management responsibilities to states may not significantly change the day-to-day work of managing bears on the ground.

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Grizzly manager says federal changes won't cause significant change in Montana

Earlier this year, MTN News reported on a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposal that would give states more control over grizzly bear management. The proposal would not remove grizzly bears from the threatened species list and does not automatically create a grizzly hunting season.

For Dave Kemp, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks grizzly bear manager for Region 4, the mission remains largely the same.

Kemp oversees the state's largest region, stretching from the Teton River near Dutton north to the Canadian border, west to the Continental Divide and east through the Upper Missouri River Breaks.

His work often takes him across the region by vehicle and aircraft. On a recent flight along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountain Front, Kemp checked on collared female grizzly bears and their cubs.

The information gathered during those flights helps wildlife managers track bear populations and contributes to estimates of how many grizzly bears live within the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem.

Kemp said the proposed federal changes would not alter the core principles of bear management.

"We're still trying to prioritize conflict prevention and responding to conflicts when they do occur. But, the principles of bear management [are] going to relatively remain unchanged," Kemp said.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Director Christy Clark said state management could provide additional flexibility in responding to bear-related issues.

"We've always responded as the to the best that we can, but with the under state management, we will be able to just take those measures into our own hands," Clark said.

A major part of Kemp's job involves working with agricultural producers to reduce conflicts between bears and livestock operations. One example includes electric fencing designed to protect livestock feed stored in silage bags.

Kemp said those tools help discourage bears from accessing attractants and can reduce conflicts before they happen.

He also said communication with landowners is a critical part of successful bear management.

"The grizzly bears are here. They're established. So we try to be as responsive as possible to resolve conflicts and do that as quickly as possible in cooperation with landowners," Kemp said.

Kemp said the variety of responsibilities, from tracking bear populations to helping landowners prevent conflicts, means no two days are the same.

"Every day tends to be fun somehow. It's always generally exciting," Kemp said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

