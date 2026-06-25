A proposal in Congress would turn U.S. Highway 287 into what backers are calling the “Trump Interstate” or Interstate 47. The road is a major north-south corridor stretching from Choteau, Montana, all the way south to the Gulf of Mexico. But is this a road to reality, or just political pavement markings?

MTN takes a look at the proposed path of I-47 through Big Sky Country, which would run from West Yellowstone to Choteau.

What would happen if US 287 in Montana were turned into an interstate?

Along the Rocky Mountain Front

The proposal in Congress to convert a scenic Montana highway into an interstate is drawing resistance from business owners along the route.

The I-47 Future Interstate Act of 2026 was introduced by Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn and Wyoming Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis. The bill has been referred to the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.

Amy Bechtold, owner of the Curly Willow Floral and Gifts in Choteau, said she was caught off guard when she first heard about the project.

"My initial thought I was very shocked," Bechtold said.

After researching the proposal further, Bechtold said she remains unconvinced. Her concerns include wildlife impacts, property owners' rights, and the cost of maintaining the upgraded corridor.

How would a new interstate impact the Rocky Mountain Front

"Who's going to pay for additional state plows in the winter and to man maintenance? Maybe that money should be spent on improving what we already have. There's no doubt that 287 from Choteau to Augusta needs a little help," Bechtold said.

Bechtold is also concerned about the added on and off ramps the highway would create, and fears the project could diminish Choteau's small-town character.

"As a business owner, you would think that I would want as much traffic and more traffic and bigger is better. But it has a great feel. In the 31 years that I've lived here, the population of the town is always stayed about the same," Bechtold said.

US 287 heads south from near the Teton County Courthouse, and just over 40 miles down the road at Bowman's Corner sits the Flat Creek Mercantile. Co-owner Christi Levine said she has mixed feelings about the proposed highway.

"As a business owner, any increased traffic is a good thing," Levine said.

But Levine said her concerns as a taxpayer tell a different story.

"I don't think there's enough traffic to warrant the expense of that at this point in time," Levine said.

She also expressed concern about what an interstate could do to the landscape.

"I'd hate to see a big interstate littered with billboards through the countryside that people love to explore, because it is kind of off the beaten path," Levine said.

Levine also pointed to the potential impact on agricultural landowners, noting that interstates can divide the properties they were meant to connect.

"I always think about the interstate going to Dillon from Butte, because in there there's a severe jog in that interstate and it goes around a person's ranch. And my guess is that that rancher, at some point in time said, no, you're not going to come through here. And I think that you would probably hear a lot of that here, too," Levine said.

Impacts on Wildlife

The proposed Interstate 47 could bring major changes to the stretch of Highway 287 between Helena and Three Forks. One of those is a potential increase in wildlife and vehicle collisions.

Three Forks resident Carolyn Miller shared that she sees animals in the area every time she drives the route. “They come in 200 and 300-elk herds,” she shared.

This route would slice right through key migration corridors and winter ranges for large mammals like elk. The Montana Department of Transportation already considers the area one of the state’s biggest hotspots for wildlife-related crashes and for crews having to remove animal carcasses.

Potential impacts on wildlife if an interstate is built

Between 2020 and 2024, the Montana Highway Patrol reported 125 wildlife-related crashes on U.S. 287 between Townsend and the I-90 interchange.

“There are kind of two angles where traffic is an issue for wildlife,” Ken McDonald, the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Wildlife Division chief, noted. “One is just the barrier roads create, so there are some wildlife that are hesitant to cross that artificial surface, and the other type is just those collisions with vehicles, getting hit by a car is not good for them.”

State transportation officials also say any highway with higher speeds and multiple lanes would only add to the number of wildlife versus vehicle collisions, so yes, an interstate could mean more of that.

“The other issue is just public safety because if you hit a large animal going sixty or seventy miles an hour, at the minimum, you are going to have significant vehicle damage,” McDonald said.

Safety improvements are already in the works, regardless of whether Interstate 47 actually comes to life.

MDT, FWP, and conservation groups have launched a new statewide program designed to cut down on crashes and make it easier for animals to move across highways. It includes an interactive web page to identify animal collision hot spots, hopefully leading to future wildlife crossings.

Concerns around Yellowstone National Park

Folks in West Yellowstone, the busiest entrance into Yellowstone National Park, say the increase in traffic would not make the potential increase in business balance out.

Heading north from west Yellowstone, US 191 continues north while US-287 turns west. From that intersection, it runs through some challenging terrain – Hebgen Lake and the Quake Lake area. Nearing quake lake u-s 287 has signs posted warning of avalanche danger. It is also a very narrow two-lane highway. Turning that into a four-lane would be time-consuming and expensive. As the highway turns north from Quake Lake it follows the Madison River, and is known worldwide for its fly fishing opportunities. That stretch of highway is also surrounded by private land, and with an interstate being controlled access, landowners would struggle accessing those lands.

Concerns around Yellowstone National Park if an interstate were to be created

The interstate would also mean that the town of Ennis would become an exit on the interstate. Brittney Cooper is an Ennis Chamber vice president. She says she believes that would leave potential visitors passing by instead of driving right through town like they do today.

There is no funding allotted to the proposal, and Texas Senator John Cornyn, the sponsor, was defeated in his primary race. Co-sponsor, cycnthia loomis from Wyoming, has said she will not be seeking re-election. That means the two people proposing Interstate-47 will not be in the Senate as of next year.

