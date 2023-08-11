Wolf Creek Interchange on-ramp will be closed on August 14

The Montana Department of Transportation will close the Interstate 15 Wolf Creek interchange southbound on-ramp on Monday, August 14, 2023.

The ramp is scheduled to be closed from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., weather and other factors permitting.

To access I-15 southbound from Wolf Creek, take Recreation Road south to Exit 219.

MDT

The purpose of the project is to improve the driving surface and enhance roadway safety features on this seven-mile stretch of I 15.

MDT said in a news release that the extreme climate and numerous freeze/thaw cycles in Wolf Creek Canyon have caused the road material to degrade to the point where routine maintenance is no longer practical.

Construction began earlier this spring to rehabilitate approximately seven miles of I-15 through Wolf Creek. Both north and southbound traffic will continue to travel in the northbound I-15 lanes until this fall.

Expect reduced speed limits and minor delays. For the safety of the public and construction workers, MDT encourages drivers to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, slow down, and use caution through work zones.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | X (Twitter)