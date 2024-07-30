Your old American Girl dolls could be worth serious money

Keeping well-loved items from your childhood is usually more about saving cherished memories than anything else. But, thanks to the internet, some of those toys or collectibles can actually be worth more than a simple trip down memory lane. With items such as the Princess Diana Beanie Baby fetching as much as $10,000, some people may have some hidden treasures buried in boxes or basements.

Among these potential moneymakers are the original dolls from the American Girl collection. The American Girl dolls have been around more than 30 years. Children have long been able to pick from company-issued dolls or have an American Girl doll fully customized in everything from hair texture to eye color and more (since about 1995).

However, if you’re hoping to earn big bucks from your American Girl doll, you’re going to have to have specific dolls from the original release of the product line by the Pleasant Company. Back in 1986, American Girl released its first three dolls: Kirsten Larsen, Molly McIntire, and Samantha Parkington. These historical collection American Girls, designed to teach about different U.S. time periods, are selling for some big money on online shopping sites such as eBay.

A Molly McIntire doll and assorted accessories sold on eBay for $2,500, while a retired version of the Kirsten doll was sold on eBay for $1,425 by a seller in Wisconsin.

MORE: Vintage Barbies that are fetching hundreds (and thousands) of dollars right now

A quick search on the online shopping site shows listings for all three of these retired American Girl dolls listed for prices ranging from $35 (including shipping for a Samantha Parkington doll) up to thousands of dollars. One Kirsten doll is being sold with a bed, outfit and the books telling her story for $499.

The value of these dolls (and other retired dolls in the American Girl collection) stem from a few factors. These particular dolls were made by the Pleasant Company before American Girl creator Pleasant Rowland sold the business to Mattel in 1998. There are 11 other retired historical dolls from the pre-Mattel period which may fetch higher prices on the resale market.

Also, many of the dolls released by the company are typically sold in “limited editions.” This means once they are sold out in stores, the dolls can no longer be purchased except by resellers. From there, the restricted supply on these retired dolls can drive up the price.

$125 at American Girl

If you’re looking to invest, an American Girl doll like 2024’s Girl of the Year Lila Monetti might be a safe bet, as she is a limited edition. USA Today reported that a mint-in-box version of 2011’s Girl of the Year doll, Kanani, sold in 2018 for $1,495.

Still, the original three dolls are the ones that are most worth searching for now. If you think you may have one of these little beauties sitting at home (or your parents’ house), it just might be worth your time and effort to find out which one you have.

You’ll just have to decide if you can part with them for a little extra cash.

MORE: Your Precious Moments figurines could be worth thousands

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.