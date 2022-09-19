Coming up: Great Falls Gun & Antique Show

If you’ve got your sights set on a new piece, the Great Falls Gun & Antique Show is returning this month to Montana ExpoPark.

The annual event begins on Friday, September 23, and runs through Sunday, September 25, at the Four Seasons Arena.

It will be at the following times:



Friday: 3 pm to 7 pm

Saturday: 9 am to 6 pm

Sunday: 9 am to 3 pm

Admission is $10 for ages 16 and up; children 15 and under are $1. Admission covers all three days of the show.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult at all times. For more information, visit the event website .



